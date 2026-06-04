EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Jackson Claims He Never Knew About Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Before $6.5Million Judgment — As He Fights to Get Alleged Rape Case Thrown Out
June 4 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
Jermaine Jackson is fighting to overturn a $6.5million judgment entered against him in a sexual abuse lawsuit, claiming he never knew the case existed before the court awarded his accuser millions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to newly filed court documents obtained by us, Jackson has asked a Los Angeles judge to set aside the default judgment entered in favor of Rita Butler Barrett, arguing he never received proper notice of the lawsuit and was denied the opportunity to defend himself.
Legal Name Was Changed
As Radar previously reported, Barrett was awarded a default judgment totaling $6,507,131.84 in May after Jackson failed to respond to her lawsuit. The judgment included $6.5million in damages and an additional $7,131.84 in court costs.
Now, Jackson is seeking to have the ruling thrown out.
In a sworn declaration filed with the court, the singer insisted he never received actual notice of the complaint, statement of damages, request for entry of default or judgment before the multimillion-dollar award was entered against him.
"I did not receive actual notice of the summons and complaint in this action in time to defend this action," Jackson stated in the filing.
The singer, whose legal name was changed from Jermaine Jackson to Jermaine LaJuane Jackson in 2013, argued he was improperly pursued under his former surname despite the name change being a matter of public record.
Jackson Claims He Was Overseas
Jackson further claimed he was living overseas during the litigation and had no knowledge of the proceedings.
"At all material times, my residence was in Bahrain," Jackson stated, adding he was not residing at the California addresses used in the service attempts.
According to filings submitted by Jackson’s attorney, investigators were allegedly informed that the entertainer no longer lived at one Encino property associated with the Jackson family and had been residing overseas.
One report cited in the motion allegedly stated: "Subject doesn't live at given address, he used to live here when he was a kid, doesn’t receive mail, subject lives overseas."
"I Did Not Sexually Assault Plaintiff"
Jackson's attorney, Bret D. Lewis, argued plaintiff’s legal team failed to take reasonable steps to locate his client before pursuing a default judgment. Lewis, who said he has represented Jackson and members of the famous family for more than two decades, claimed he was never contacted regarding the lawsuit before the judgment was entered.
The filing also challenges the manner in which notice was provided and argues Jackson was deprived of the chance to defend himself before the court awarded Barrett millions.
Jackson has continued to deny Barrett’s allegations. In his declaration, he stated: "I did not rape Plaintiff. I did not sexually assault Plaintiff. I deny the material allegations of the Complaint, deny liability, and dispute damages."
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Court To Decide Judgment's Fate
The legal battle stems from allegations Barrett made in a lawsuit filed under California’s revival-window legislation, which temporarily allowed certain older sexual abuse claims to proceed despite the passage of time.
A hearing on Jackson's motion to vacate the judgment is scheduled for June 30. The court has not yet ruled on whether the $6.5million judgment will be set aside.