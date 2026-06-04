As Radar previously reported, Barrett was awarded a default judgment totaling $6,507,131.84 in May after Jackson failed to respond to her lawsuit. The judgment included $6.5million in damages and an additional $7,131.84 in court costs.

Now, Jackson is seeking to have the ruling thrown out.

In a sworn declaration filed with the court, the singer insisted he never received actual notice of the complaint, statement of damages, request for entry of default or judgment before the multimillion-dollar award was entered against him.

"I did not receive actual notice of the summons and complaint in this action in time to defend this action," Jackson stated in the filing.

The singer, whose legal name was changed from Jermaine Jackson to Jermaine LaJuane Jackson in 2013, argued he was improperly pursued under his former surname despite the name change being a matter of public record.