Jennifer Lopez Sparks Fears She's 'Lost the Plot' After She Sends Fans Cringing Over AMAs 2025 Lesbian Kiss
Jennifer Lopez has sparked major fears after she sent fans cringing over the jaw-dropping kisses during her performance.
On Monday night, the Bronx native left fans cringing over her opening performance at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas after she kissed both male and female dancers during the live broadcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old singer hosted the CBS live event at the Fontainebleau hotel and kicked off the show with a six-minute performance of the 23 hits by the evening's nominees - including Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather, Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso, and Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em.
Despite the impressive dance routine, viewers were left "cringing" over the "disgusting" makeout session with her dancers – with many claiming JLo is just "desperate for attention."
Fan Reaction
Following the smooches on stage, viewers took to X to call out the 55-year-old star.
One wrote: "Why is Jennifer Lopez kissing everyone at the AMAs?"
Another said: "Just looked up from my phone, and JENNIFER LOPEZ IS KISSING A GIRL?!?!"
A third added: "JLo is so desperate for attention I am cringing for her."
A fourth penned: "Jennifer Lopez just ruined her performance with those disgusting kisses."
A firth declared: "Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot."
Making Ben Jealous?
Four months ago, JLo and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, finalized their divorce after two years of marriage.
Many users took to X to claim the singer was attempting to make her ex-husband "jealous" with her on-stage kisses and dance moves.
One user wrote: "Just months after her split with Ben Affleck, it's clear by these hot on-stage moments she's ready to move on with her life."
Another said: "Jennifer, Ben isn't watching you don't need to be kissing all those dancers because he doesn't care."
While JLo might be ready to move on, she claimed she isn't looking for a new man in her life – yet.
Comedian Tiffany Haddish confessed she wants to go "man hunting" with the singer, to which she proclaimed: "She said that to me, and I said, 'Girl, I’m not looking for no man. I’m happy right now, I’m not trying to ruin it.'"
The Divorce Pain
In October 2024, the singer got candid about the year her "whole f--king world exploded" and how a shift in perspective led to her and the Oscar winner’s breakup in an interview with Interview magazine.
Lopez further explained at the time: "You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'"
Without mentioning Affleck by name, the singer added: "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."