Jennifer Lopez Sparks Fears She's 'Lost the Plot' After She Sends Fans Cringing Over AMAs 2025 Lesbian Kiss

Four months ago, JLo and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, finalized their divorce after two years of marriage.

Many users took to X to claim the singer was attempting to make her ex-husband "jealous" with her on-stage kisses and dance moves.

One user wrote: "Just months after her split with Ben Affleck, it's clear by these hot on-stage moments she's ready to move on with her life."

Another said: "Jennifer, Ben isn't watching you don't need to be kissing all those dancers because he doesn't care."

While JLo might be ready to move on, she claimed she isn't looking for a new man in her life – yet.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish confessed she wants to go "man hunting" with the singer, to which she proclaimed: "She said that to me, and I said, 'Girl, I’m not looking for no man. I’m happy right now, I’m not trying to ruin it.'"