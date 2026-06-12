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Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer's X-Rated Confession: Lopez Reveals Which Hollywood Stars She Wants to Sleep With In Her Steamiest Interview Ever

picture of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has revealed which celebrities she wants to sleep with during candid interview.

June 12 2026, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the Hollywood stars she wants to sleep with.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva, 56, made the shocking confession to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on his podcast, Films To Be Buried With.

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Divulging Her Sauciest Secrets.

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picture of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Lopez spoke to 'Office Romance' co-star Brett Goldstein about the Hollywood stars she desires.

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Lopez, who finalized her divorce from leading man star Ben Affleck in December last year, has been heavily linked with Goldstein, 45, in recent months as the pair showed off their chemistry during the promo run for their new Netflix movie.

And it appears the actress feels comfortable enough in his company to divulge her sauciest secrets.

The topic came up when the pair discussed who Lopez would like to sleep with from different films.

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'True Romance' Gets Lopez Fluttering

picture of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The A-lister became excited when discussing Quentin Tarantino movie 'True Romance.'

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When the 90s Quentin Tarantino movie True Romance was mentioned, Lopez did not hold back with her answer.

She said: "There are all these seedy characters in this movie.

"Christian Slater, who works in this record store, who has hallucinations of Elvis, played by Val Kilmer.

"Patricia Arquette couldn’t be better as a hooker with a heart of gold, the sweetest.

"And then to have Dennis Hopper and his dad Christopher Walken in one of the greatest scenes of all time between two actors, then Brad Pitt as a stoner and James GandolfiniGary Oldman."

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'I Would Have Had S-- With Any One Of Them'

picture of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez admitted she would sleep with all the characters in the 90s movie.

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Lopez then said: "I would have had s-- with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me.

"All of them were so f---ing good in this movie."

"Their performances were so top-notch and so dynamic in these scenes…

"Patricia and James Gandolfini, the way he comes in, they beat the f--k out of each other, Christian Slater comes in and rescues her, and she has that face for the rest of the movie, but she’s still so sexy."

Referring to Oldman’s pimp character Drexl, she swooned: "The gold teeth, the whole thing, the dreads, I like it."

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picture of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Goldstein have fueled rumors of a romance in recent months.

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This latest sizzling confession comes after weeks of speculation about Lopez and co-star Goldstein's relationship status.

But last week, Lopez revealed what is really going on between them.

Whilst appearing on Today, host Savannah Guthrie, 54, asked if they were dating.

"There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez laughed.

Brett then added: "I think if you stand near her, that’s what happens.

"That’s why I’ve been standing so close this whole time."

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picture of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Source: MEGA

The pair is adamant their relationship is strictly professional.

Guthrie then quipped: "Okay, but I’ll just say, because I'm me and you know me. That was not an answer."

But Lopez quickly replied: "That was not an answer? It was an answer!

"Because all these people that they put me (with), I think I was with Kevin Costner this year.

"I was with…there were a lot of people. It happens all the time. Doesn’t make it true."

Lopez then clarified that they were "not dating", while Goldstein added, "correct."

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