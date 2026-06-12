Jennifer's X-Rated Confession: Lopez Reveals Which Hollywood Stars She Wants to Sleep With In Her Steamiest Interview Ever

RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva, 56, made the shocking confession to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on his podcast, Films To Be Buried With.

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the Hollywood stars she wants to sleep with.

Lopez spoke to 'Office Romance' co-star Brett Goldstein about the Hollywood stars she desires.

The topic came up when the pair discussed who Lopez would like to sleep with from different films.

And it appears the actress feels comfortable enough in his company to divulge her sauciest secrets.

Lopez, who finalized her divorce from leading man star Ben Affleck in December last year, has been heavily linked with Goldstein, 45, in recent months as the pair showed off their chemistry during the promo run for their new Netflix movie.

"And then to have Dennis Hopper and his dad Christopher Walken in one of the greatest scenes of all time between two actors, then Brad Pitt as a stoner and James Gandolfini … Gary Oldman ."

" Patricia Arquette couldn’t be better as a hooker with a heart of gold, the sweetest.

" Christian Slater , who works in this record store, who has hallucinations of Elvis , played by Val Kilmer .

She said: "There are all these seedy characters in this movie.

When the 90s Quentin Tarantino movie True Romance was mentioned, Lopez did not hold back with her answer.

Lopez admitted she would sleep with all the characters in the 90s movie.

Lopez then said: "I would have had s-- with any one of them, which says a lot about the dark side of me.

"All of them were so f---ing good in this movie."

"Their performances were so top-notch and so dynamic in these scenes…

"Patricia and James Gandolfini, the way he comes in, they beat the f--k out of each other, Christian Slater comes in and rescues her, and she has that face for the rest of the movie, but she’s still so sexy."

Referring to Oldman’s pimp character Drexl, she swooned: "The gold teeth, the whole thing, the dreads, I like it."