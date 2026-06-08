EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jennifer Lopez's Agonized Life as She Struggles After Devastating Ben Affleck Divorce and Failed Music Comeback Bid

The way J.Lo sees it, "she's worked hard for the right to live this way," continued the source, "so it would be doing herself a disservice if she didn't enjoy all the fruits of her labor."

However, living large means what comes in has to surpass what goes out, moneywise. And J.Lo has had some disappointments recently. She endured a "major financial setback" in 2024, the source says, after her album, This Is Me... Now, and her $20million self-financed documentary film flopped, leading her to cancel its accompanying tour.

(A subsequent Las Vegas residency was considered a success.) Not to mention, she's still trying to sell the over-the-top Beverly Hills estate she once shared with husband Ben Affleck. "Jennifer is still an extremely wealthy individual who's worth hundreds of millions on paper," noted the source. "But as far as cash flow and recent earnings go, it's been a struggle."

No wonder the four-time-divorced star is banking on a little showmance to get fans into theaters. Rom-coms have long been Lopez's bread and butter, from The Wedding Planner to Maid in Manhattan and Monster-in-Law – and her upcoming film, Office Romance, is already generating a lot of buzz, as is her flirty behavior with costar Brett Goldstein.