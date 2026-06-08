EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jennifer Lopez's Agonized Life as She Struggles After Devastating Ben Affleck Divorce and Failed Music Comeback Bid
June 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez lives an extremely lavish lifestyle, even by A-list standards, a source told RadarOnline.com. "Every month, she'll drop hundreds of thousands on private jets, designer duds, spa days, you name it."
The 56-year-old also has a large entourage, including private chefs, who all earn good salaries, added the source, and "she is extremely generous with everyone in her life."
Career Rebound Comes With Pressure
The way J.Lo sees it, "she's worked hard for the right to live this way," continued the source, "so it would be doing herself a disservice if she didn't enjoy all the fruits of her labor."
However, living large means what comes in has to surpass what goes out, moneywise. And J.Lo has had some disappointments recently. She endured a "major financial setback" in 2024, the source says, after her album, This Is Me... Now, and her $20million self-financed documentary film flopped, leading her to cancel its accompanying tour.
(A subsequent Las Vegas residency was considered a success.) Not to mention, she's still trying to sell the over-the-top Beverly Hills estate she once shared with husband Ben Affleck. "Jennifer is still an extremely wealthy individual who's worth hundreds of millions on paper," noted the source. "But as far as cash flow and recent earnings go, it's been a struggle."
No wonder the four-time-divorced star is banking on a little showmance to get fans into theaters. Rom-coms have long been Lopez's bread and butter, from The Wedding Planner to Maid in Manhattan and Monster-in-Law – and her upcoming film, Office Romance, is already generating a lot of buzz, as is her flirty behavior with costar Brett Goldstein.
Affleck Heartbreak Still Haunts J.Lo
"J.Lo is smart enough to know that playing things up for the cameras is only going to benefit the movie, so that's her primary reason for this flirt-fest with Brett," shared the source. "But more than that, it does boost her ego and so it has that additional bonus."
After the heady no-makeup selfie from Affleck in 2024, "it's safer for her to have a fake romance at this point than actually put herself out there for real with a partner," the source admitted. "That's another element that's driven her to, along with the hype."
With three failed marriages, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, under her belt, Lopez thought she'd found her "happily ever after" in Affleck, says the source, only to file for divorce from the Oscar-winning actor-director, 53, just two years after the I Do that wasn't. "It still cuts deep for J.Lo that she and Ben couldn't make things work," the source admitted.
"She genuinely loved him, and as clichè as it may sound, no other guy has ever come close in her eyes." It doesn't help that "the dumped her" or that "he seems so much happier without her," noted the source, calling it "the ultimate blow" to Lopez's ego.
Costly Keeper
To make matters worse, J.Lo and Affleck have spent the past two years trying and failing to sell their former marital home, which they originally purchased in 2023 for $60million and which reportedly costs $284,000 a month to maintain.
It's a staggering sum, and one that Jennifer is now on the hook for after the Good Will Hunting star handed over his stake in the property to her in April, according to court documents. "The Beverly Hills place has become a monumental pain for J.Lo," shared the source.
"It started out as the house of her dreams but is now a metaphorical noose around her neck and the embodiment of a money pit."
Ben Mansion Becomes Painful Burden
While the mom of two "loves the property itself," the source said, "the outgoings make it a real burden, and it's reached the point that she's feeling totally cursed."
On May 6, the 'Get Right' singer, who purchased a new $17.5million home for herself in L.A. after her divorce from Affleck was finalized, put the Beverly Hills mansion back on the market for the umpteenth time, this time slashing nearly $20million off the original $68million asking price.
"There's also the emotional pain she has to contend with since it serves as this constant reminder of what she and Ben once had and couldn't hold onto," added the source.
"She's tried to build new memories there, but it proved impossible."