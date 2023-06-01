Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Lavish New $60 Million Home Once Owned by Ponzi Schemer

The ex-owner — Curtis Somoza — was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, at which time he was in the middle of renovating the property with upgrades on the second floor.

Healthcare entrepreneur Jeoung Lee purchased the abode prior to J. Lo and Ben, completing renovations on the main floor and at the basement level.

Susan Perryman of Hilton & Hyland Realty said that Jeoung and her husband were looking to sell in 2015 as they were empty-nesters no longer in need of as much space, as reported by Forbes.