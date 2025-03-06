EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Wondering if Ben Affleck CHEATED On Her With Ex Jennifer Garner' — As Rumors Mount Actor is Back With his Ex-Wife

A source told RadarOnline.com: "J-Lo has been made aware of how much time Ben has been spending with his ex-wife.

"She knows they're close, but perhaps underestimated just how tight they are.

"Naturally, she's wondering if their bond impacted her own relationship with Ben, and possibly whether he ever strayed while they were together."

Adding to the hype surrounding a Garner/Affleck reunion, the 13 Going on 30 star has not been seen with her on-and-off again boyfriend John Miller since February 20.

And Affleck, a renowned cigarette smoker and fast food lover, has instead been seen training hard in L.A.