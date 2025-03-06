EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Wondering if Ben Affleck CHEATED On Her With Ex Jennifer Garner' — As Rumors Mount Actor is Back With his Ex-Wife
Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck cheated on her with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as rumors mount the pair are getting back together.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva, 55, is questioning whether Affleck's closeness with Garner had anything to do with their marriage breaking down.
Lopez, aka J-Lo, announced her split from the Armageddon star last August and ever since, he has been inseparable with Garner, the mother of his three children.
Last week, Affleck and Garner, both 52, were seen embracing tenderly while taking two of their children, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13, paintballing in Los Angeles, sparking further talk they've rekindled their relationship.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "J-Lo has been made aware of how much time Ben has been spending with his ex-wife.
"She knows they're close, but perhaps underestimated just how tight they are.
"Naturally, she's wondering if their bond impacted her own relationship with Ben, and possibly whether he ever strayed while they were together."
Adding to the hype surrounding a Garner/Affleck reunion, the 13 Going on 30 star has not been seen with her on-and-off again boyfriend John Miller since February 20.
And Affleck, a renowned cigarette smoker and fast food lover, has instead been seen training hard in L.A.
It was also recently revealed Garner had previously been "deathly afraid of falling back in love" with her ex-husband.
She still has "trust issues" with the Hollywood actor after he slept with their children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian, now 37, a decade ago.
A source said: "She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again.
"She doesn't want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama, plus she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad.
"So much could go wrong if they reunite."
In March 2016, Garner detailed how her heart was "tender" after her 10-year marriage to Affleck crumbled.
While his romance with the nanny didn't end their marriage, it "hurt", she said.
Garner and Affleck, who also have a 19-year-old daughter named Violet, split in June 2015.
The actress said she was committed as much as she could be.
She explained: "It was a real marriage. It wasn't for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work."
But the Daredevil actress asked people to not be too hard on Affleck.
She explained: "No one needs to hate him for me. I don't hate him. Certainly we don't have to beat the guy up.
"Don't worry — my eyes were wide open during the marriage. I'm taking good care of myself."
However, her heartbreak was obvious, adding: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star, I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision.
"I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had.
"He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.'
"But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."