EXCLUSIVE: Is Dramatic Skin Removal Surgery Behind Jelly Roll's 200-LBS Weight Loss? How Nip/Tuck Procedures Fixed Hanging Skin Across His Abdomen, Chest, Arms and Thighs... According to a Top Plastic Surgeon

Formerly obese singer Jelly Roll impressed fans in a big way with his 200-plus-pound weight loss. Still, they were stunned when he showed off his relatively flat stomach recently, which could be the result of excess skin removal surgery, a top plastic surgeon tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.

The Save Me crooner is down below 300 pounds after tipping the scales at 550 in 2022. Jelly Roll spoke of his plans to undergo surgery to remove the folds of stretched skin, and it appears he may have had the procedures involved.