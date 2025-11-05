EXCLUSIVE: Is Dramatic Skin Removal Surgery Behind Jelly Roll's 200-LBS Weight Loss? How Nip/Tuck Procedures Fixed Hanging Skin Across His Abdomen, Chest, Arms and Thighs... According to a Top Plastic Surgeon
Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Formerly obese singer Jelly Roll impressed fans in a big way with his 200-plus-pound weight loss. Still, they were stunned when he showed off his relatively flat stomach recently, which could be the result of excess skin removal surgery, a top plastic surgeon tells RadarOnline.com exclusively.
The Save Me crooner is down below 300 pounds after tipping the scales at 550 in 2022. Jelly Roll spoke of his plans to undergo surgery to remove the folds of stretched skin, and it appears he may have had the procedures involved.
'Truly Remarkable' Transformation
The CMA winner, real name Jason DeFord, showed no sign of belly rolls in a recent intimate concert at Melbourne, Australia's Nova's Red Room. He wore a black T-shirt, fitted closely to his slimmed-down physique, beneath a jean jacket.
Calling the transformation "truly remarkable," Beverly Hills triple-board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Raffi Hovsepian tells Radaronline.com that what was apparent in before and after photos is a "flattened abdominal contour with improved waist definition, a reduction in hanging skin folds previously visible around the midsection," and Jelly Roll's "better overall body proportion and posture."
Dr. Hovsepian, who has not treated the singer, believes the results are from a panniculectomy, a procedure that removes excess skin, or an abdominoplasty, which involves "tummy-tightening contouring, potentially combined with chest or flank skin excision to rebalance proportions."
Procedures 'Restore Comfort and Confidence'
Dr. Hovsepian points out for someone like Jelly Roll, who worked hard to lose so much weight on his own, the procedures are "reconstructive as well as aesthetic."
"They restore both comfort and confidence. The recovery involves staged healing and scar management, but the results can be life-changing for patients who have worked hard to lose extreme weight," he notes.
Dr. Hovesepian explains how, "Beyond appearance, removing redundant skin helps improve mobility, hygiene, posture, and self-esteem."
He details how "Patients frequently describe it as 'finishing the transformation' — an essential final step that allows them to truly experience their weight-loss success.
Excess Skin Was 'Interfering' With Jelly Roll's 'Daily Functions'
The plastic surgeon explains these surgeries "help people move, dress, and live more comfortably, allowing them to finally feel at home in their new body.”
“It’s inspiring to see someone embrace health transformation so fully. Surgical refinement simply completes the journey they’ve already worked so hard to achieve," Dr. Hovespeian raves.
Jelly Roll previously spilled about how the excess skin following his massive weight loss was affecting his life, and that he was planning to undergo surgery.
"I’m gonna have to get my skin cut,” he revealed in late July. "I’m gonna have to, because it’s interfering with me and my daily functions. It’s not even an aesthetic thing."
The Winning Streak singer even joked, "I wanna do a shirt-off cover in 2027. I’m a long way from that, obviously."
A New Man
Jelly Roll, who got the child nickname from his mom about being chubby, has been open about his lifelong food addiction and how finally getting it under control helped him get where he is today.
Thanks to his constant touring, the country-rock star started walking the steps of the arenas he played in, as well as taking part in basketball tournaments with his crew at NBA venues.
In addition to hitting the gym regularly to burn even more calories, Jelly Roll began working with a nutritionist who provided specialty high-protein meals and only eats twice a day, except for a fruit snack.
In an October 2024 video, he promised fans about his weight-loss goals while halfway through his tour, "Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me."
He proved it with his remarkable slim down.