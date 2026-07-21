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Home > Celebrity > Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll's Daughter Teases Explosive Reason Behind Singer's Split From Bunnie XO — And Claims 'Internet Will Crumble' When She Finally Tells All

picture of Bailee Ann DeFord, Jelly Roll and Bunnie OX
Source: @thebaileeann;TikTok/MEGA

Jelly Roll's daughter defended her father after his split from Bunnie XO.

July 21 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Jelly Roll's daughter has predicted the internet will "f-----g crumble" when the truth behind her father's divorce from Bunnie XO is finally exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bailee Ann DeFord, 18, has insisted fans have no idea what really happened between the couple, whose decade-long marriage came to an end in May after Jelly Roll — real name Jason DeFord — filed for divorce.

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Defending Her Father

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picture of Bailee Ann DeFord, Jelly Roll, Noah Buddy
Source: MEGA

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll cited 'irreconcilable differences' in their divorce.

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The musician cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, but speculation continues to swirl as to what sparked the divorce.

And according to Bailee, the real reason the ten-year marriage was blown apart is truly explosive.

Posting a video on TikTok, she said: "Don't y'all ever come for my father's name like that again. I'm so done. Get the f--k out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s--t. I don't care. I don't want to talk about it."

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'Wait Till Y'all Find Out'

picture of Jelly roll and Bunnie OX
Source: MEGA

Bailee teased explosive reasons behind the split.

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"Y'all have no f-----g idea what happened, and wait 'till y'all find out. Just f-----g wait," she continued. "Because I promise y'all, the view of what y'all have of not only the situation, but their relationship and the internet in totality is about to f-----g crumble the day that I open my mouth."

"It's not a difference in f-----g opinions. Nobody else lived in it, so don't f-----g even. I'm for real so done," she added.

Her rant comes after Bailee admitted she is "disgusted" by gossip about her dad's split from Bunnie XO and urged fans to stop speculating about what went wrong in the relationship — insisting it's a "private family matter."

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picture of Jelly roll and Bunnie OX
Source: MEGA

The couple had reportedly struggled to have children together.

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In a post on TikTok, the teenager wrote: "I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter. It's fkn (sic) crazy. Go on somewhere yall. Worry 'bout your house — not mine. I'm not speaking on it — yet."

Bailee's mother is Felicia Beckwith, but the musician shares primary custody of her with Bunnie. The singer also has 9-year-old son Noah Buddy, who he shares with Melisa Ann Cowell.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show Jelly and Bunnie have agreed to keep many details confidential, while dividing their assets and including a provision preventing either of them from publicly criticizing the other.

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picture of Jelly roll and Bunnie OX
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll was not happy in his marriage for some time, insiders claimed.

As Radar previously reported, sources claimed the couple split over their struggles having more children after IVF treatments failed. The 41-year-old musician reportedly had not been happy in his marriage for some time, but his management team urged him to try to make it work.

"With Jelly, his life narrative is as important to his career as the music he makes," a source said. "His story of being a lifelong jailbird who turned around his life when Bunnie took the reins struck a chord with fans. Ending it would be a career blow."

"Jelly hoped having a child would turn things around, but it just didn't work out," the source noted. "Now he wants to build a new life and realize his dream of becoming a dad again."

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