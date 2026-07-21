Jelly Roll's Daughter Teases Explosive Reason Behind Singer's Split From Bunnie XO — And Claims 'Internet Will Crumble' When She Finally Tells All

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bailee Ann DeFord, 18, has insisted fans have no idea what really happened between the couple, whose decade-long marriage came to an end in May after Jelly Roll — real name Jason DeFord — filed for divorce .

Jelly Roll's daughter has predicted the internet will "f-----g crumble" when the truth behind her father's divorce from Bunnie XO is finally exposed.

The musician cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, but speculation continues to swirl as to what sparked the divorce.

And according to Bailee, the real reason the ten-year marriage was blown apart is truly explosive.

Posting a video on TikTok, she said: "Don't y'all ever come for my father's name like that again. I'm so done. Get the f--k out of my DMs, out of my comments, my life with that s--t. I don't care. I don't want to talk about it."