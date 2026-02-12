EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Tried to 'Buy Off' The Palm Beach Police With 'Huge Donations' — As Vile Pedo Was Being Accused of 'Trafficking Minors'

Epstein had a home in the South Florida city, and years after he seemingly tried to buy off the local police force, one former Sheriff's deputy revealed the s-- fiend's tropical compound was packed with a trove of tapes that he said could expose all.

Jeffrey Epstein gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in charity to the Palm Beach Police Department, RadarOnline.com can report, coincidentally just at the same time his first sexual assault victim came forward .

The financier donated thousands of dollars to the officers, just as his first victims were stepping forward.

FBI officials wrote in the report that "it was very common for PBPD to receive donations from the wealthy like this." When one redacted officer asked who Epstein was, he was told only, "Epstein supports law enforcement and is an important guy."

"He donated more than others," the report noted, adding that "this was around the same time that Epstein's first victim had come forward to the PBPD."

According to a new FBI document in the Epstein file dump, the financier donated $40,000 to PBPD to purchase a machine to review security footage. He also wrote a $90,000 check to help them purchase a fingerprinting machine and donated to the police scholarship fund for children.

And he said the FBI has copies of them.

"He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything," Dougan claimed. "So the Palm Beach Police Department, they knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs."

In the explosive book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales , investigative reporter Dylan Howard uncovered every bedroom in Epstein's house had multiple cameras – some for security, many for blackmail. And John Mark Dougan, a former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff, has the videotapes.

While Epstein was busy writing checks, nefarious activities were going unnoticed in his Palm Beach home.

A former deputy said he has the tapes, and so does the FBI.

Dougan said he was dragged into the conspiracy theories by a friend and former Town of Palm Beach Police Department Detective Joe Recarey, who was the lead detective on the solicitation-of-minors case against Epstein.

Recarey asked his trusted friend and confidant to scan all the documents and copy hundreds of DVDs he had related to the Epstein case to keep them safe.

However, the FBI seized Dougan's computers in 2016, which he said gave them all the information they would ever need.

"The FBI has seen everything and has more knowledge of the contents than I do," Dougan claimed. "It was not my business to look deep into the files: I was simply acting as Joe Recarey’s computer 'safety deposit box.'

"It also means that the FBI has the same exact data that I possess and are in a position to know everyone who is implicated in the videos, recordings, and documents."