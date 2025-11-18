EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Branded a 'Simpering Moron' Who Was 'Far From a Genius' Over the Way He Emailed World's Most Powerful Men
Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein is being derided over the newly released cache of documents from his estate as a sycophantic operator whose emails to some of the world's most influential men reveal him to be a "simpering moron" rather than the intellectual mastermind he was long made out to be.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the unsealed 23,000 pages of material, recently released by Congress, detail Epstein's communications with political figures, financiers, academics, artists and media personalities.
Communications with the Powerful
They include exchanges with former president Bill Clinton, former Treasury secretary Larry Summers, right-wing financier Peter Thiel, Trump ally Steve Bannon and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
They also contain emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, 62, Epstein's former fixer and madam, who was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021.
Much of the material concerns Epstein's attempts to maintain relationships after his 2008 conviction for soliciting minors for prostitution.
The Intellectual Myth
Many of those who once associated with Epstein have long insisted he exercised an extraordinary intellectual pull.
Clinton praised his "childlike curiosity" in a 2003 collection of birthday tributes. Bill Gates has said he met Epstein – who died in prison in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide – because his connections "could presumably help with Gates's own philanthropic endeavors."
Academic Noam Chomsky described Epstein in an undated character reference as someone who "quickly became a highly valued friend and regular source of intellectual exchange and stimulation."
But the emails released this week paint a sharply different picture. In one exchange in 2017, Summers told Epstein: "U r Wall St tough guy w intellectual curiosity," to which Epstein replied: "And you an interllectual with a Wall Street curiosity."
In another message to himself, he wrote: "Skin as part of brain?"
The documents include extensive examples of typos, fractured grammar and stream-of-consciousness notes investigators say appear to contradict the myth of Epstein's supposed intellectual prowess.
Typos and Fractured Grammar
One set of emails shows Summers appearing to joke in 2017: "I observed that half of the IQ In world was possessed by women without mentioning they are more than 51 percent of population."
He also wrote: "Hit on a few women 10 years ago and can't work at a network or think tank," adding in capital letters: "DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT."
Artist Andres Serrano emailed Epstein in 2016 that although he planned to vote against Donald Trump, he was "so disgusted" by the reaction to the Access Hollywood tape of the president talking about "grabbing p----" he was considering giving Trump his "sympathy vote."
Much attention has focused on Epstein's comments about Trump, now 79. In a 2011 email to Maxwell, Epstein claimed Trump "spent hours at my house" with one of his victims.
In 2015, he appeared to email a New York Times reporter: "Would you like photso of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?"
Later adding how Trump had "almost walk(ed) through the door leaving his nose print on the glass" while watching young women at the pool.
The White House has denied wrongdoing, and Trump has dismissed the document release as a Democratic-led "hoax."
Emails from 2015 also show Epstein asking journalist Michael Wolff how Trump should respond to questions about their relationship.
Wolff advised he should let Trump "hang himself," adding: "If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable P.R. and political currency."
In a separate 2019 email, Epstein said: "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."
Pathetically Eager to Please
Sources familiar with the documents said Epstein's emailed flattery made him appear "pathetically eager to please."
One insider said: "He comes across as a sycophant, not a genius. He was stupid to put so much in writing."
Another added: "These emails show a man desperate to ingratiate himself with powerful men. It is embarrassing how hard he tries."