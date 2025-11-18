EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Branded a 'Simpering Moron' Who Was 'Far From a Genius' Over the Way He Emailed World's Most Powerful Men

One set of emails shows Summers appearing to joke in 2017: "I observed that half of the IQ In world was possessed by women without mentioning they are more than 51 percent of population."

He also wrote: "Hit on a few women 10 years ago and can't work at a network or think tank," adding in capital letters: "DO NOT REPEAT THIS INSIGHT."

Artist Andres Serrano emailed Epstein in 2016 that although he planned to vote against Donald Trump, he was "so disgusted" by the reaction to the Access Hollywood tape of the president talking about "grabbing p----" he was considering giving Trump his "sympathy vote."

Much attention has focused on Epstein's comments about Trump, now 79. In a 2011 email to Maxwell, Epstein claimed Trump "spent hours at my house" with one of his victims.

In 2015, he appeared to email a New York Times reporter: "Would you like photso of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?"

Later adding how Trump had "almost walk(ed) through the door leaving his nose print on the glass" while watching young women at the pool.

The White House has denied wrongdoing, and Trump has dismissed the document release as a Democratic-led "hoax."

Emails from 2015 also show Epstein asking journalist Michael Wolff how Trump should respond to questions about their relationship.

Wolff advised he should let Trump "hang himself," adding: "If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable P.R. and political currency."

In a separate 2019 email, Epstein said: "Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."