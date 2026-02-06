EXCLUSIVE: 'Make Bill Gates Your B---h' — Jeffrey Epstein's Demands to Billionaire's Adviser Revealed in Shock Email... as Pedophile's Connection to Microsoft Founder Deepens
Feb. 6 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein ordered a flunkey of Bill Gates' to "make him your b----." Despite Gates’ constant denials of inappropriate behavior, the evidence appears to be crystal clear in a trove of three million e-mails and photos released by the Department of Justice.
Radar Online unearthed some of the more shocking messages sent and received by the late financier, who had the world’s most powerful men sucking up to him in return for access to beautiful women.
Disturbing Emails Exposed
Gates' key scientific adviser was Dr Boris Nikolic, who is mentioned over 14,000 times in the DOJ dump, and also worked for the Gates Foundation.
Nikolic was regularly communicating with Epstein and, in one email exchange, made the startling statement that his husband, entrepreneur Sam Jaradeh, had been “making out” with Kate Moss.
The email to Epstein on 6 April 2013 says: “See what I get when I follow your advice – Sam was making out with Kate Moss in São Paulo ;)
"I needed to be there! Talk soon, B."
'Make Bill Your B----'
Nikolic also attached a pic of his partner tightly hugging the supermodel.
The next day, Epstein responded aggressively and said, "Make bill your b----.” Just a few hours later, Nikolic replied: "I think you are my b---- ;)"
In 2023, a spokesperson for Gates admitted Epstein, who was known to cultivate friendships with the ultra-wealthy to exploit them, had "tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship" to threaten the business magnate into doing his bidding.
Bill Gates Responds
Registered s-- offender Epstein wanted Gates to be an "anchor donor" in a multi- billion dollar global charitable fund he planned to set up, to camouflage his sordid private life, and increase his influence.
The pair had more than half a dozen meetings, and Gates once flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the "Lolita Express."
Breaking his silence on links with Epstein this week, the billionaire said he was "foolish" to connect with the sicko.
He said: "Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that," adding that he was "foolish to spend time with him" and is "one of many people who regret ever knowing him."
"The more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it has nothing to do with that kind of behavior," Gates added.