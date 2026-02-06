EXCLUSIVE: 'Make Bill Gates Your B---h' — Jeffrey Epstein's Demands to Billionaire's Adviser Revealed in Shock Email... as Pedophile's Connection to Microsoft Founder Deepens

Gates' key scientific adviser was Dr Boris Nikolic, who is mentioned over 14,000 times in the DOJ dump, and also worked for the Gates Foundation.

Nikolic was regularly communicating with Epstein and, in one email exchange, made the startling statement that his husband, entrepreneur Sam Jaradeh, had been “making out” with Kate Moss.

The email to Epstein on 6 April 2013 says: “See what I get when I follow your advice – Sam was making out with Kate Moss in São Paulo ;)

"I needed to be there! Talk soon, B."