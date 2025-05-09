Jeff Bridges, 75, Admits He Has 'Memory Issues' Following Cancer and Covid Fights — As Legendary Actor Continues to Tackle His Bucket List

The 75-year-old made it clear his health is now "very good," in a new interview. However, he said with "some things, it's hard to tell if it's the cancer and the COVID or if it's just old age."

The Crazy Heart star also admitted to the outlet he finds himself struggling with his memory, and said he thinks he's still fighting "long-term" effects from COVID.

"I can't smell. My wife laughs at me, she says, 'I haven't showered in days. You can't smell?' Some positive sides to it, I suppose. Although I don't mind her smell," he said, referring to his wife of nearly 50 years, Susan Geston.