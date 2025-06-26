Jayne Mansfield: The Real Brains Behind Hollywood's Blonde Bombshell Image That Still Obsesses Studio Bosses — And How She Created Her Own Brand Years Before Marketing Blitzes

While Jayne Mansfield may have never seen the same levels of success as rival Marilyn Monroe, she has been credited as the brains behind the Hollywood marketing tactic that has helped skyrocket so many others to fame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Daughter Mariska Hargitay's new documentary My Mother Jayne has not only revived interest in Mansfield, who died aged 34 in a gruesome 1967 car accident, but also served as a reminder that the actress was much more than just "the other blonde bombshell."