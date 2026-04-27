EXCLUSIVE: Jay Leno's Dementia-Stricken Wife Mavis 'Progressively Losing' Cognitive Capacity — After Former Late-Night Host Dropped Everything to Be Her Caretaker

While her exact diagnosis date is unclear, back in January 2024, Jay filed for conservatorship with the Los Angeles Superior Court as her condition had worsened to the point that she wasn't able to "execute" any "estate plans" on her own.

At the time, her cognitive abilities had gotten to the point that she "sometimes (did) not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," according to court documents.

Throughout her health woes, the television personality has stood strong beside his wife.

"Jay loves Mavis deeply and always has since they first met at the Comedy Store back in the '70s," a friend and fellow comedian exclusively told Radar at the time.

The pair met in 1976 at one of Jay's performances and tied the knot in 1980. They are set to celebrate their 46th anniversary on November 30.