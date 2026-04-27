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EXCLUSIVE: Jay Leno's Dementia-Stricken Wife Mavis 'Progressively Losing' Cognitive Capacity — After Former Late-Night Host Dropped Everything to Be Her Caretaker

Jay Leno has been married to his wife, Mavis, since 1980.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno has been married to his wife, Mavis, since 1980.

April 27 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

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More than two years ago, Jay Leno dropped everything to be his wife's caretaker as she battled advanced dementia.

Ahead of the former late-night talk show host's 76th birthday, resurfaced revelations pull back the curtain on how Mavis, 79, has been "progressively losing" her cognitive capacity and "orientation to space and time" for several years now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Jay Leno's Wife Sometimes Forgets Who He Is

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Jay Leno was granted conservatorship over his wife, Mavis, amid her dementia battle.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno was granted conservatorship over his wife, Mavis, amid her dementia battle.

While her exact diagnosis date is unclear, back in January 2024, Jay filed for conservatorship with the Los Angeles Superior Court as her condition had worsened to the point that she wasn't able to "execute" any "estate plans" on her own.

At the time, her cognitive abilities had gotten to the point that she "sometimes (did) not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," according to court documents.

Throughout her health woes, the television personality has stood strong beside his wife.

"Jay loves Mavis deeply and always has since they first met at the Comedy Store back in the '70s," a friend and fellow comedian exclusively told Radar at the time.

The pair met in 1976 at one of Jay's performances and tied the knot in 1980. They are set to celebrate their 46th anniversary on November 30.

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Jay Leno Reveals Tough Moments Amid Wife's Dementia Battle

Jay Leno admitted his wife relived her mother's death for three years.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno admitted his wife relived her mother's death for three years.

Last year, the stand-up comic reflected on some of the hardest moments of caring for his wife as her mind continues to turn against her.

During a November 20 appearance on the Today show, he candidly confessed that Mavis heartbreakingly experienced her mother's death "every day" for around "three years."

"Not just crying, I mean, you're learning for the first time," he shared. "That was really tricky."

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Jay Leno said he felt 'bad' his wife could no longer travel.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno said he felt 'bad' his wife could no longer travel.

Jay also admitted that she can no longer go out and about like she once did.

"I wish I could take her out and go out to eat and things like that, but you can’t really," he explained. "We’ll get some help, and we’ll take her out in the car and drive around and look at stuff. She likes that."

Still, he confessed that he feels "bad" that Mavis can't enjoy so many things that she used to love.

"You reach this point in your life where she loves to travel, and I’m sad she can’t do those things," he said.

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Jay Leno recalled a humorous moment when his wife picked out an $800 pair of shoes amid her dementia battle.
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno recalled a humorous moment when his wife picked out an $800 pair of shoes amid her dementia battle.

The former Jay Leno Show host is known for bringing the laughs and trying to "find the humor" in mundane situations, and his wife's dementia diagnosis is no different.

"You find your moments where you can have a laugh and have fun," he said while promoting his project Midas Man in February 2025.

One example was when he took Mavis shopping to the mall because she seemed to be feeling "a little down." While she didn't initially find anything that sparked her fancy, she eventually discovered a wild pair of "bedazzled" bright blue shoes that came with a shockingly unexpected price tag.

"They were $800," he said. "I look at my wife and said, ‘You like these?’ I go, 'Honey, you look great.'"

"It's fine. I'm glad I can afford this, and it made my wife happy," he continued. "It just made me laugh. Just typical. I thought the $24 pair looked better than those, but that's okay."

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