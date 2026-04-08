EXCLUSIVE: Aquaman Cheats Death — Again… How Jason Momoa Survived Horrific Floods Years After Almost Drowning
April 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Hawaiian hunk Jason Momoa was in danger of being engulfed by record-setting floods as a powerful storm battered Oahu, threatening the island's North Shore with torrents of water, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Momoa, who played Aquaman in several blockbuster movies, was forced to flee with his family and thousands of others after the deluge inundated the area and the power went out.
Momoa Helps Amid Devastating Flooding
The Honolulu native, 46, shared a video on Instagram of flooded houses, dogs swimming in newly formed streams and people surfing on otherwise impassable streets.
"The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oahu have affected so many of our people, especially those already facing hardship," he said in another social media post.
Momoa and his partner, 33-year-old actress Adria Arjona, helped out at a local restaurant, Zippy's, which handed out meals to the needy and displaced.
This isn't the first time the waters have threatened to swallow the ocean-loving star. In 2007, he had a scare while surfing at Maui's biggest surf break, which locals have dubbed "Jaws" because of its punishing 10-foot waves.
Momoa Nearly Drowns in Nightmare
"I'm probably half a mile at that point offshore," he recounted. "There's all this water that pulls out of a channel there [and] you just get hit with these waves. I was stuck in this crazy spot. I had my paddle, and I was waving it [but my buddies] couldn't see me, and the waves were so big."
At one point, he says, his body stopped, and he couldn't move his arms anymore, he was so worn out.
"I bubbled down," he recalled. "I literally gave up."
Finally, one of his friends located him before he drowned, but they were far from safe. The forceful currents prevented them from returning directly to shore, and then they lost their boards when more brutal waves hit them.
Bloodied Momoa Paddles Back Ashore
"My feet are covered in blood, and I'm just literally [with] my ancestors just paddling the rest of this way, head down," Momoa said.
Thankfully, he made it back to shore, propelled in part by thoughts of Lola Iolani, his then-3-month-old daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet.