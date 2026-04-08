EXCLUSIVE: Aquaman Cheats Death — Again… How Jason Momoa Survived Horrific Floods Years After Almost Drowning

The Honolulu native, 46, shared a video on Instagram of flooded houses, dogs swimming in newly formed streams and people surfing on otherwise impassable streets.

"The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oahu have affected so many of our people, especially those already facing hardship," he said in another social media post.

Momoa and his partner, 33-year-old actress Adria Arjona, helped out at a local restaurant, Zippy's, which handed out meals to the needy and displaced.

This isn't the first time the waters have threatened to swallow the ocean-loving star. In 2007, he had a scare while surfing at Maui's biggest surf break, which locals have dubbed "Jaws" because of its punishing 10-foot waves.