Back on the Dating Scene: Jason Momoa Caught Kissing New GF Adria Arjona Just Months After Divorce From Lisa Bonet
Actor Jason Momoa was recently caught kissing his new girlfriend just five months after his bombshell divorce from actress Lisa Bonet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Momoa and Bonet finalized their divorce in January after seven years of marriage, the Aquaman star was caught locking lips with his new girlfriend, actress Adria Arjona, in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to footage obtained by TMZ, the pair’s latest outing took place on Monday night after Momoa's performance with his band, ÖOF TATATÁ, at the Nashville venue Cannery Hall.
Momoa, Arjona, and the actor’s fellow band members then reportedly headed to another Nashville venue, Roberts Western World, where they enjoyed chatting, dancing, and indulged in food and drinks.
Sources who saw the new couple in Nashville earlier this week said that the 44-year-old Momoa and 32-year-old Arjona appeared to be having a great time – especially when Momoa planted a big kiss on his new girlfriend’s lips.
After spending about an hour at the bar, the pair reportedly decided to call it a night. The Aquaman actor and Hit Man actress were photographed leaving the Tennessee saloon holding hands before climbing into an SUV and driving away.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the relationship between Momoa and Arjona comes just months after Momoa’s divorce from Lisa Bonet was finalized earlier this year following seven years of marriage that began in 2017.
Although the couple separated in 2022 and successfully continued to co-parent their two children, they ultimately announced their official split in January of this year.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…a revolution is unfolding~ and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa and Bonet wrote amid their initial separation in January 2022. “And so~ we share our family news~ that we are parting ways in marriage.”
"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy~ but so that~ as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the former couple continued at the time. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”
“We free each other~ to be who we are learning to become…our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” Momoa and Bonet concluded. “Teaching our children what’s possible~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail. J & L.”
Flash forward to Monday, and the Dune actor appeared to confirm his new relationship with Arjona in a loving Instagram post from a recent trip to Japan.
“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind,” Momoa captioned the sweet post alongside a photo of him hugging Arjona from behind.
“We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes,” he continued, “making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor.”
Arjona, a Puerto Rican actress perhaps best known for the 2023 film Hit Man and the 2022 Star Wars show Andor, marks the first person Momoa has publicly dated since his divorce from Bonet earlier this year.