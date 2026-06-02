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Home > Celebrity

'That's Not Normal': Jason Biggs' Ex-Wife Jenny Mollen Slammed for Sharing 'Creepy' Photos of Herself Lying on Top of Son, 12, in Bed

split image of Jenny Mollen and Jenny Mollen and son Sid
Source: mega; @jennymollen/Instagram

Jenny Mollen sparked fierce backlash after posting photos cuddling with her 12-year-old son, Sid.

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June 2 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

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Jenny Mollen is under fire after sharing a series of photos cuddling with her 12-year-old son that some critics branded "creepy" and "disturbing," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress and author, who recently split from her husband, Jason Biggs, after 18 years of marriage, found herself at the center of a social media storm when followers questioned the nature of the snapshots.

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'Wildly Inappropriate'

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image of Critics branded the images 'creepy' and 'wildly inappropriate' in the comments section.
Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

Critics branded the images 'wildly inappropriate' in the comments section.

Mollen, 47, posted two photos to Instagram on May 25 showing herself lying on top of her eldest son, Sid, while the pair relaxed on a bed.

In both images, Mollen wrapped her arms around the back of the 12-year-old's head as they cuddled together. Their faces were largely obscured, with Sid covering them using his hands in one of the pictures.

While the post appeared harmless to some followers, others were quick to voice their discomfort.

"This is creepy and wildly inappropriate," one critic wrote, and another added, "This is so disturbing."

A third commenter declared: "I hate everything about this," as a fourth simply stated, "That's giving super creepy."

Someone else agreed, "That's not normal."

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Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

The actress was pictured lying on top of her son while embracing him on a bed.

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Photo Caption Sparks Even More Questions

image of Followers also questioned Mollen's original caption, which she later appeared to change.
Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

Followers also questioned Mollen's original caption, which she later appeared to change.

The backlash intensified after followers noticed Mollen had allegedly changed the original caption attached to the photos.

According to commenters, the actress initially wrote: "Your eldest will be the most toxic boyfriend you ever have."

When one user referenced the caption in the comments section, Mollen didn't back down.

"I said your eldest will be the most toxic bf you ever have. I stand by this!" she responded.

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Supporters Rush to Her Defense

image of Mollen defended herself, insisting she stood by her controversial comment about her eldest son.
Source: mega

Mollen defended herself, insisting she stood by her controversial comment about her eldest son.

Not everyone agreed with the outrage. Several followers defended Mollen, insisting the photos simply showed a mother being affectionate with her child.

"She's not doing anything wrong. That's her son. That's his mom," one supporter argued.

Another pointed to Mollen's long-established public persona, writing: "We already know she's a lot and eccentric. I love her."

A source also defended the actress, telling People: "The picture is nothing more than a mother hugging her 12-year-old son. Anyone inferring anything else should be ashamed of themselves."

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Fresh Scrutiny Amid Jason Biggs Split

image of The controversy comes weeks after Mollen and Jason Biggs confirmed their split after 18 years of marriage.
Source: mega

The controversy comes weeks after Mollen and Jason Biggs confirmed their split after 18 years of marriage.

The controversy comes just weeks after Mollen and American Pie star Biggs announced the end of their marriage.

A representative confirmed on May 14 that the couple separated after 18 years together, but remained on good terms and were focused on co-parenting their two sons, Sid and Lazlo, 8.

Sources close to the former couple insisted there was no bad blood between them and revealed they had even celebrated Biggs' 48th birthday together as a family days before the split became public.

"They are very much connected," an insider told the outlet. "I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."

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