'That's Not Normal': Jason Biggs' Ex-Wife Jenny Mollen Slammed for Sharing 'Creepy' Photos of Herself Lying on Top of Son, 12, in Bed

Mollen, 47, posted two photos to Instagram on May 25 showing herself lying on top of her eldest son, Sid, while the pair relaxed on a bed.

In both images, Mollen wrapped her arms around the back of the 12-year-old's head as they cuddled together. Their faces were largely obscured, with Sid covering them using his hands in one of the pictures.

While the post appeared harmless to some followers, others were quick to voice their discomfort.

"This is creepy and wildly inappropriate," one critic wrote, and another added, "This is so disturbing."

A third commenter declared: "I hate everything about this," as a fourth simply stated, "That's giving super creepy."

Someone else agreed, "That's not normal."