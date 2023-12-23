'Eat Fresh': Subway Slimeball Jared Fogle's Christmas Meal Behind Bars Revealed!
Jared Fogle will be eating fresh for Christmas in prison — but sorry, no footlongs are on the menu. RadarOnline.com has obtained the food list and activity schedule for FCI Englewood, where the ex-Subway spokesperson is serving his more than 15-year sentence.
Hopefully, Fogle likes turkey as much as he did during his sandwich days.
A spokesperson at the Colorado institution told RadarOnline.com that the inmates' holiday meal will consist of roast turkey, turkey gravy, and mashed potatoes. If Fogle is burnt out on turkey meat, he can swap it for the prison's pork ham. Besides traditional mashed potatoes, the sex creep and his incarcerated buddies will also be served sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and dinner rolls as side dishes.
The ex-sandwich king will need to save some stomach room because cornbread dressing and assorted pies are on the menu, too.
While Fogle's holiday meal will be a treat, the festivities don't stop at the food. RadarOnline.com can reveal the prison's recreation department is planning several Christmas activities for the inmates usually trapped in cells.
The FCI Englewood representative told this outlet that prisoners will be offered "a variety of games, such as a free throw contest, baggo, volleyball, penalty kicks, three-point competition, and handball," so Fogle can work off all those Christmas calories.
We are also told that movies will be shown and popcorn will be served during Monday's holiday party. As this outlet reported, Fogle was sentenced to over 15 years for paying minors for sex and distributing child pornography. That was in 2015, and according to prison records, he's scheduled to be released as early as 2029.
Fogle rose to fame when he was hired to be the face of Subway, appearing in hundreds of commercials and advertising campaigns for the sandwich giant from 2000 until his 2015 conviction. He landed the spokesperson role after dropping a shocking amount of weight by incorporating the brand into his diet.
Fogle famously lost 245 pounds after making the sub restaurant a regular part of his eating schedule. His weight loss journey caught national attention after his diet plan was published in an Indiana paper and picked up in Men's Health magazine.
Fogle credited his results to swapping out his 10k daily calorie consumption with a small Subway turkey sub and a large veggie sandwich from the fast-food chain.