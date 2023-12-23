Mauricio Umansky, 53, Sprays Champagne on Much-Younger Singer Anitta, 30, Ahead of Holidays With Ex Kyle Richards
Mauricio Umansky let loose with a much younger woman days before he's set to spend the holidays with his family, and allegedly his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Agency mogul, 53, was caught dancing shirtless and spraying 30-year-old singer and YouTube star Anitta while away in Aspen ahead of the long weekend.
Umansky — who's been separated from his wife of nearly 30 years for months — looked like a joyful spring breaker while dancing on tables and pouring champagne down partiers' throats with a scantily-clad Anitta nearby on Thursday.
Sporting lime green snow pants and a yellow trucker hat without a shirt, Richards' ex appeared unbothered about his separation and solely focused on having fun as a single man.
The Brazilian singer appeared to be having the time of her life with Umansky despite their 23-year age gap. Partygoers captured her twerking while wearing black snow pants, a revealing sports bra, and snow goggles in front of Richards' husband.
At one point, Umansky posed with Anitta and sprayed her with bubbles.
This wasn't the first intimate experience that Umansky had with Anitta. On Wednesday, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant filmed a racy video of the entertainer skiing with her pal, influencer Lele Pons, and dressed in nothing but a bath towel.
He was also spotted leaving a fancy steakhouse with Richards' look-alike, Alexandria Wolfe.
While Umansky's off in Colorado with influencers nearly half his age, his estranged wife is miles away in Mexico.
Richards — who OK Magazine reported is planning to spend December 25 with her ex — was photographed in her string bikini while lounging poolside in Punta de Mita with one of her besties, Faye Resnick.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star flaunted her rock-hard body in the barely-there two-piece. Richards has never looked better post-split after giving up alcohol and increasing her workout routine.
Despite being separated for more than five months, neither Richards nor Umansky has filed for divorce.
Earlier this month, she revealed they were still living under the same roof and haven't spoken about a permanent split.
"We haven't spoken about [divorce] yet," Richards told The Messenger. "No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven't gone that route yet."