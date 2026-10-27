'Nothing's Changed With Me, I'm Still Innocent': James Comey Responds as Trump's DOJ Unseals a Third Criminal Case Against Him

Comey was charged on Monday, October 27, 2026, in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., marking a third attempt to put him behind bars by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump 's Department of Justice is still going after former FBI director James Comey .

Comey slammed the DOJ's attack as an 'appalling abuse' of their power.

Addressing supporters, he said in a video: "Nothing's changed with me. I'm still innocent."

Further, he slammed the incessant attempts to jail him as an "appalling abuse of the Department of Justice," urging the public to avoid becoming "numb" to Trump's tactics.

Comey added: "And I’m still lucky to have an amazing family and an incredible group of lawyers that will stand up in court and fight the latest and whatever comes after this.

"The next couple of years are going to be hard for all of us. It's really important that we stand straight and keep the faith in America."