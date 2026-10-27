'Nothing's Changed With Me, I'm Still Innocent': James Comey Responds as Trump's DOJ Unseals a Third Criminal Case Against Him
Oct. 27 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is still going after former FBI director James Comey.
Comey was charged on Monday, October 27, 2026, in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., marking a third attempt to put him behind bars by the Trump administration.
However, Comey continues to insist he's totally innocent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
James Comey Denies Allegations in Third Federal Indictment
Addressing supporters, he said in a video: "Nothing's changed with me. I'm still innocent."
Further, he slammed the incessant attempts to jail him as an "appalling abuse of the Department of Justice," urging the public to avoid becoming "numb" to Trump's tactics.
Comey added: "And I’m still lucky to have an amazing family and an incredible group of lawyers that will stand up in court and fight the latest and whatever comes after this.
"The next couple of years are going to be hard for all of us. It's really important that we stand straight and keep the faith in America."
Comey Accused of Leaking Sensitive Information
In the latest case, Comey was charged with knowingly communicating information related to national defense to a person not entitled to receive it and conspiring with others to violate the law against sharing such information.
The latest indictment alleged he worked with at least one other person "to disclose national defense information to a reporter for a national news publication."
They pointed to an alleged conversation in October 2016 between Comey and The New York Times, during which prosecutors claimed he breached protocol with the "disclosure of classified information."
In response, Comey's attorneys sought to dismiss the case, arguing the statute of limitations on the alleged crime expired.
Patrick Fitzgerald, his attorney, responded: "For the third time in little more than one year, the Department of Justice has attempted to charge Mr. Comey with a federal crime. Mr. Comey steadfastly maintains his innocence."
Previous Indictments Challenged
Comey was formerly indicted on two other charges.
In North Carolina, Comey was charged with threatening Trump's life via a post shared on social media.
In a photo posted by Comey, seashells were outlined on the beach to read "86 47."
Prosecutors alleged the numbers were a call to kill Trump, as "86" is code in restaurants to indicate a menu item is no longer available.
Comey denied the alleged intent behind the photo. His attorneys are seeking to have the indictment tossed out of court.
Additionally, Comey was charged with allegedly falsely testifying to Congress. Prosecutors alleged he lied to Congress when he allegedly falsely denied authorizing another FBI employee to plant an anonymous source in news reports.
Particularly, the alleged news leaks centered around an investigation of Hillary Clinton and her emails during the 2016 presidential election.
However, the case was dismissed after the judge determined Lindsey Halligan, a stand-in U.S. attorney prosecuting the case, was invalidly appointed, rendering the indictment irrelevant.
President Obama Backs Comey
The repetitive cases against Comey have repeatedly been denied. Plus, he's received an outpouring of support from Trump adversaries, including former President Barack Obama, who spoke out before the third indictment hit.
The former president likened recent attacks against Representative Ilhan Omar as similar to Comey.
He wrote on X: "It is a basic principle of American democracy that the government can't selectively target individuals simply because of their political beliefs or what they say. But that's exactly what the Trump Administration is doing to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota."
"It's not the first time this has happened," the 65-year-old noted, citing the DOJ's attempt to prosecute Comey and members of the Federal Reserve.