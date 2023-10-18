Your tip
Jada Pinkett Smith's Pals Frustrated Over Her Two Different 'Narratives' About Marriage to Will, 'Make Up Your F------ Mind'

Fans have been feeling whiplash ever since Jada shed light on her relationship with Will Smith.

Oct. 18 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 18 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Friends of Jada Pinkett Smith are hitting the actress with tough love after she went on a media blitz about her relationship status with husband Will Smith, describing him as her "life partner" and insisting he's "still my man" despite her shocking claim they have been leading separate lives since 2016.

"Those who know her are telling her to make up her f---ing mind when it comes to her story," an insider revealed amid her back-and-forth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Girls Trip star said that despite not getting a "divorce on paper," she and Will have been doing their own thing for years.

"Everyone feels like she is now drafting two narratives and it is completely confusing everyone because in actuality, they are separated and there is no chance of them getting back to the happily married partners that they once were," the tipster told Daily Mail.

Fans have been feeling whiplash ever since Jada shed light on her relationship during a sit-down with Hoda Kotb on the Today show last week.

The Girls Trip star said that despite not getting a "divorce on paper," she and Will have been doing their own thing for years.

She also discussed the infamous Oscars slap and Will referring to her as his "wife."

"By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted [from] trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Jada shared.

Afterwards, the former talk show host seemed to switch gears by claiming she and the King Richard star were actually not broken up in other interviews.

Jada also surprisingly revealed she was completely "shocked" that Will referred to her as his "wife" when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about her appearance at the Oscars, claiming they "hadn't called each other husband and wife in a long time."

Pals of Jada are reportedly telling the actress to "make up" her mind about their status.

During a follow-up chat with Kotb, she said throwing in the towel was not an option.

"We are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us. We really have been working hard," shared Jada. "That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership."

She visited the show for a third time on Tuesday with yet another message, explaining, "We're in a beautiful place. I will never leave Will's side."

Many critics have since emerged and argued that Jada seems keen to embarrass Will, despite her claims of the duo working on maintaining a harmonious relationship.

One source from her team said, "No one understands why Jada is walking back on everything she said and her PR team is advising her to not do any more interviews."

Another insider, however, told RadarOnline.com that her team is not telling her to stop doing interviews.

