Jack Nicholson's Decades-Old Jealousy Toward 'Privileged Person' Robert Redford Revealed as 'The Shining' Star Turns 88

While Nicholson has three Academy Award wins and 12 nominations under his belt, the Somethings Gotta Give star was haunted by a passion project that never came to fruition.

Nicholson optioned the rights to Saul Bellow's Henderson the Rain King for years and despite his best efforts to lift the project out of the development black hole it found itself in, he never secured financial backing.

Still, Nicholson yearned to star in an adaptation of a classic novel – and then came the announcement that Francis Ford Coppola would be penning the screenplay for F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby in 1974.