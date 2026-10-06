Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner 'Finally Score Membership' to Ultra-Exclusive Country Club — as Jeff Bezos Still Struggles to Get In

The decision is nearly final. A source claimed a "notice membership" is set to go out to the existing members, as "The Kushners did get in."

They previously shelled out more than $30million for a plot of land on the gated island, dubbed the "Billionaire Bunker," in 2020. Despite the massive purchase and growing their property portfolio there, they were unable to secure a coveted spot at the country club.

After the purchase, they reportedly annoyed their nearby neighbors with their extensive construction.

Nonetheless, they added on more property and continued to climb the social ranks. Kushner reportedly became a council member on Indian Creek Village's governing board, and Trump schmoozed her way onto the golf course via invitations from members.