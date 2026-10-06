Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner 'Finally Score Membership' to Ultra-Exclusive Country Club — as Jeff Bezos Still Struggles to Get In
Oct. 6 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner snagged spots at the Indian Creek Country Club in Florida, which is too elite even for Jeff Bezos.
The couple had reportedly been eyeing a spot in the exclusive club for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. Now, they've finally gotten through the approval process.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Approved for Ritzy Country Club
The decision is nearly final. A source claimed a "notice membership" is set to go out to the existing members, as "The Kushners did get in."
They previously shelled out more than $30million for a plot of land on the gated island, dubbed the "Billionaire Bunker," in 2020. Despite the massive purchase and growing their property portfolio there, they were unable to secure a coveted spot at the country club.
After the purchase, they reportedly annoyed their nearby neighbors with their extensive construction.
Nonetheless, they added on more property and continued to climb the social ranks. Kushner reportedly became a council member on Indian Creek Village's governing board, and Trump schmoozed her way onto the golf course via invitations from members.
President's Legacy Worries Existing Members
The initial reluctance to offer them admission reportedly stemmed from a general distrust of the Trump family and President Donald Trump's legacy.
A source said in 2021: "It only takes one member to object against any new member, and many members are objecting, particularly after the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Jared and Ivanka can lunch with their fellow ‘patriots’ at Mar-a-Lago."
Following their efforts to gain social status, the Wall Street Journal observed: "The social tide is turning."
The report claimed: "Jared and Ivanka are edging ever closer to club membership, according to a person familiar with the club's current thinking."
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Remain on Waiting List
The elite club doesn't take just anyone, and they've intentionally made their approval process slow and pain-staking. In fact, even Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez haven't yet made the cut, despite owning $234million worth of property on the island.
They've been attempting to make the list, but started years after Kushner and Ivanka. Bezos first started snatching up property there in 2023.
The island only has 41 residences on site. The club, though, allows membership from both inside and outside the neighborhood, meaning a residential status doesn't guarantee a membership.
Mark Zuckerberg and members of the Qatari royal family, despite owning nearby land, have also not been allowed into the club.
Approval Process' Strict Process
Bezos and Sanchez, though not yet a part of the group, are likely to join.
A source said the process is more than a form, it includes some serious social dedication.
They explained, "No one is going to make it easy because he is Jeff Bezos. You have to go to mixers. You don’t just move there and think you can get in. For anyone."
The group isn't about "spontaneous socializing," either. The process is structured and includes quite a bit of effort and pre-planning.
A source explained, "There aren't that many golf clubs (in Miami), and there is huge demand. It’s very hard to get into any of them, but Indian Creek is the hardest."
At this time, notable members include former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman and former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.