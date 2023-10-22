Afraid? Ivanka Trump Ignores Questions About Dad Donald's NY Fraud Trial While Leaving Kim Kardashian's 43rd Birthday Party
Ivanka Trump ignored questions about her father’s ongoing fraud trial in New York as she departed Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday party last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Donald Trump remains on trial for fraud in New York, his 41-year-old daughter was confronted by a reporter as she left the now 43-year-old Kardashian’s birthday bash in Beverly Hills on Friday night.
According to Daily Mail, the reporter confronted Ivanka and asked if she was “afraid” to testify at her former president father’s fraud trial.
Ivanka proceeded to ignore the reporter and his question before climbing into a vehicle and closing the door behind her.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ivanka is scheduled to testify in the $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought against former President Trump and his Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.
Ivanka’s attorneys recently filed a request to prevent her from appearing and providing testimony in the case. They argued that Ivanka should not have to testify because she is no longer a defendant in the case and no longer lives in New York.
Meanwhile, the ex-president himself recently came under fire after the judge overseeing the fraud trial – Judge Arthur Engoron – fined Trump $5,000 for violating a partial gag order issued in the $250 million fraud case.
"Make no mistake: future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions," Judge Engoron wrote in the court filing on Friday.
Trump attacked both Attorney General James and Judge Engoron just hours before the $5,000 gag order fine was issued.
The former president raged against James and accused Judge Engoron of being a “Trump hating judge” who does “whatever James demands.”
“The New York State A.G., Letitia James, who sued me on a Statute NEVER USED BEFORE for such a case, had a bad day in the RIGGED trial going on in Lower Manhattan,” Trump fumed on Truth Social on Thursday.
“This trial is a giant Democrat Scam, with a Trump/Developer hating Judge who does whatever Letitia demands,” he continued. “He is totally afraid her, but fortunately has been overturned on many occasions by the Court of Appeals, including in our case, WHICH DECISION HE REFUSES TO EVEN ACKNOWLEDGE.”
“Businesses are watching this Witch Hunt Trial, and moving out of New York – And definitely not moving in!”
Former President Trump and Ivanka’s close bond was also recently said to be “severely damaged” after her secret friendship with ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele was revealed.
"I informed them that I had in fact had a friendship and professional relationship with Ivanka Trump for several years," Steele reportedly told the Department of Justice. "My understanding is that Ms. Trump had not disclosed our relationship to her father."
Trump responded with his own statement and called Steele’s claims “untrue and disgraceful.”
"Any inference or allegation that Mr. Steele makes about my relationship with my daughter is untrue and disgraceful," the former president said.