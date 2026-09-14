Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Looks 'Unrecognizable' as Critics Suspect He Got a 'Bad Facelift': 'He Looks Like He's in Pain'

Another top plastic surgeon hinted Kushner may have been influenced by the cosmetic tweaks his wife Ivanka is rumored to have undergone over the years.

Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated the 44-year-old daughter of the Don, claimed Ivanka looks dramatically different from her younger years. While sharing a clip of a then-brunette Ivanka in 1997, Dr. Youn pointed out in his YouTube analysis that "she has a bump on the top of her nose."

"Her nose is a little bit rounder, and it actually has the shape of her mom’s nose," he added, referring to Donald's late first wife, Ivana Trump.

The doc also pointed out that Ivanka had "microgenia," which is the "scientific term for a smaller chin."

In photos just a year later of the first daughter at the age of 18 in 1998, there was a noticeable difference in her nose, causing Dr. Youn to believe this is when she "underwent her first rhinoplasty between 1997 and 1998, giving her a nose that is a bit straighter."

"That bump is pretty much gone, but it still doesn't quite look like the Ivanka Trump nose of today."