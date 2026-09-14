Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Looks 'Unrecognizable' as Critics Suspect He Got a 'Bad Facelift': 'He Looks Like He's in Pain'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
All eyes were on Jared Kushner's face over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president's son-in-law and "U.S. Special Envoy for Peace" had critics waging war over his "unrecognizable" appearance.
Ivanka Trump's husband has been the subject of surgery speculation in the past – along with his wife.
'What is His Face Doing?'
Kushner has served as the lead negotiator for Russia-Ukraine peace talks since the start of Donald Trump's second term as president. Over the weekend, he turned heads when he suggested all Ukraine needs to do to end the conflict is give up the territories Russian President Vladimir Putin has been fighting.
"President Putin has laid out his line of what he wants to achieve. If Ukraine wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously we have the rest of the deal set up and put together. Ukraine right now does not want to do that," Kushner said, calling in to the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv.
However, critics on X quickly laid out their own lines about Kushner's appearance.
"Why does his face look like that?" one person asked, as a second questioned, "What is his face doing?" while a third speculated, "Looks like he had a bad facelift, pulled the skin too tight."
A fourth person suggested, "He looks like he's in pain," as a fifth remarked, "Way too much Botox."
And one person snarked, "Lizard person starting to reveal his real form."
Jared Kushner May Have Focused on Botox Treatments
While it has not been confirmed whether Kushner has had any cosmetic work done, plenty of other theories have been circulating.
Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, who clarified he has never treated anyone in the Trump family, speculated that the 45-year-old may have undergone filler procedures or other touch-ups over the years.
Motykie pointed out Kushner may have had Botox to reduce forehead wrinkles and fillers for his cheeks and lips to maintain a youthful appearance.
The work could potentially cost him around $5,000 annually for maintenance.
Jared Kushner's 'Cosmetic Changes' Run in the Family
Another top plastic surgeon hinted Kushner may have been influenced by the cosmetic tweaks his wife Ivanka is rumored to have undergone over the years.
Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated the 44-year-old daughter of the Don, claimed Ivanka looks dramatically different from her younger years. While sharing a clip of a then-brunette Ivanka in 1997, Dr. Youn pointed out in his YouTube analysis that "she has a bump on the top of her nose."
"Her nose is a little bit rounder, and it actually has the shape of her mom’s nose," he added, referring to Donald's late first wife, Ivana Trump.
The doc also pointed out that Ivanka had "microgenia," which is the "scientific term for a smaller chin."
In photos just a year later of the first daughter at the age of 18 in 1998, there was a noticeable difference in her nose, causing Dr. Youn to believe this is when she "underwent her first rhinoplasty between 1997 and 1998, giving her a nose that is a bit straighter."
"That bump is pretty much gone, but it still doesn't quite look like the Ivanka Trump nose of today."
Ivanka Trump's Changing Appearance
Youn fast-forwarded to photos of Ivanka at 26 in 2006, when she was "recognized all around the world for her beauty, and I believe she has had a decent amount of plastic surgery."
He believes during that time, Ivanka underwent a second rhinoplasty, as her nose appeared "thinned and more refined."
The plastic surgery expert also speculated Ivanka may have supercharged her profile in her early to mid-20s with a "solid silicone implant" in her chin, giving her face greater "harmony" thanks to the added "projection."
But the doctor said it looks like Ivanka has stayed away from a complete cosmetic overhaul.
"I don't see any signs that she has had any major plastic surgery, like a facelift or eyelid lift or anything like that," he noted.
"However, I do believe that she is continuing to keep up with injectable fillers, maybe some Botox."