Ivanka Trump Rocks High-Cut Bathing Suit as She Hits the Waves in Florida After Donald's Hush Money Verdict
Ivanka Trump was all smiles while hitting the beach in Florida over the weekend, flaunting her figure in a high-cut bathing suit as she enjoyed wakesurfing in honor of World Ocean Day.
The mom of three wore a simple black one-piece with a life vest and baseball cap during her fun-filled outing, blowing a kiss to the camera while getting pulled by a boat.
"Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean," she captioned her post on Instagram quoting Japanese writer Ryunosuke Satoro alongside images of the picturesque sunset.
Ivanka hit the waves nearly a week after she was spotted out for the first time since her father, Donald Trump, was found guilty in his hush money trial, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
A Manhattan jury convicted the GOP frontrunner of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a trial Trump slammed as a rigged "witch hunt."
The charges were related to a hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election.
Prior to her latest outing, Ivanka was spotted outside the swanky Four Seasons Miami in early June, clad in gym clothes following a workout days after her father's verdict was announced.
Trump is now the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a criminal offense. He is set to be sentenced July 11.
- Trump's Guilty Verdict 'a Thaw' in Melania and Ivanka's Relationship as Hush Money Conviction Takes a 'Toll' on Embattled Ex-Prez
- What Conviction? Ivanka Trump Appears Cheery With Workout Pal in First Outing Since Daddy Donald's Guilty Verdict
- PHOTOS: Ivanka Trump Lives It Up in Miami With Husband Jared Kushner While Daddy Donald Faces Trial in NYC
The former first daughter, who served as adviser to the president during her father's administration, previously revealed that she was quitting politics to prioritize her family in Nov. 2022.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I'm choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," Ivanka shared in her statement.
"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she wrote at the time.
Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner relocated from Washington, D.C., to Miami with their three kids soon after Trump's term ended.
Todd Blanche, who led Trump's defense in the hush money case, said that Trump's wife, Melania, was there for her husband behind the scenes despite not being present at court during the trial.
"Their son [Barron] was finishing school in Florida, and I don't think that the lack of presence should be interpreted as a lack of love and support," Blanche said on the "For the Defense" podcast.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"He had friends that showed up. Every day his family was there, every day. Some didn't come to court, they would just stay at his house and be there in the morning when we got there and be there when he got home at night."