'Tone-Deaf' Ivanka Trump Blasted Over 'Culturally Insensitive and Ignorant' Outfit During Chinese New Year Celebration

Ivanka Trump has been brutally blasted over the outfit she donned to ring in the Chinese New Year, RadarOnline.com can reveal. After sharing photos on her Instagram, Trump was taken to task, as some deemed her outfit "culturally insensitive and ignorant."

What Did Ivanka Trump Post?

View this post on Instagram Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump wearing white on Chinese New Year was criticized.

On her social media, Trump, 44, shared new headshots while wearing a cream-colored suit she paired with diamond earrings, wishing her followers a happy Lunar New Year. While nothing in the post sounded off-putting, wearing white on Chinese New Year is typically frowned upon, as it represents mourning and is the color people in Vietnam and China typically wear to funerals. The color is also typically associated with loss and is thought of as a bad omen. Glamour UK even went as far as to brand wearing white on the Lunar New Year as the "ultimate faux pas."

What Did Ivanka Trump Say?

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump said she was 'stepping into' the new year with 'clarity and conviction.'

Red is the preferred color to wear on the Chinese New Year, as it represents luck, blessings, and prosperity. In her post, Trump noted that "a new lunar cycle" was beginning. "The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring," she stated. She continued sharing that she's "stepping into" the new year with "clarity and conviction" and is ready to "bring forward projects" she's been working on behind the scenes that she "cannot wait to share" with people. "Forward, with strength. With gratitude. With purpose. Excited for what is ahead. Happy Lunar Year," she concluded.

What Did People Say in Response to Ivanka Trump's Post?

Source: MEGA Some called Ivanka Trump's photos 'gorgeous' and 'stunning.'

Commenters didn't take kindly to Trump's post, with one calling her "ever inappropriate" and another claiming she was "culturally insensitive and ignorant." "Why's she acting like this is her culture?" a second person asked. A third person shared, "They are so tone deaf that it's almost comical," while a fourth told her, "Oh, please, lady. You live in a bubble." Not all of the comments were negative, as one person noted she was "so beautiful, classy, elegant, smart." Others called her "gorgeous," "stunning," and said the pictures were "perfect."

What Else Did Ivanka Trump Post?

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump hasn't been in the limelight a ton as of late.