Ivana Trump's Neglected Golf Club Grave Site Becomes 'Barely Visible' Surrounded By Overgrown Grass and Weeds
Late businesswoman and first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, was buried at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey — but the cordoned-off grave site has become barely visible after overgrown grass has nearly covered the tombstone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was reported that the grave was cordoned off, preventing well-wishers from approaching the area to pay their respects.
Ivana's final resting place was marked with a wreath of white flowers and a glossy granite stone engraved with her name and date of birth to date of death. However, the Daily Mail obtained images of the unkempt gravesite and found that the memorial site has become barely visible.
The ex-President has been spending time at Bedminster this week, hosting the LIV tournament.
He was spotted golfing and chatting with athletes, including American player Patrick Reed. Trump was also seen working on his swing with golfer Bryson LeChambeau.
Ivana Trump was Trump's first wife, and they were married from 1977 to 1992. The couple had three children together: a daughter, Ivanka, 41, and two sons, Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39.
The former businesswoman was laid to rest after her untimely death on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73. She was found dead in her New York townhouse, having sustained blunt impact injuries as a result of a fall down the stairs.
Ivana and Donald's marriage came to an end in 1992 when Ivana discovered her husband's affair with Marla Maples, who would later become his second wife. The late media personality went on to build her own successful career as a businesswoman, fashion designer, and author.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Donald paid tribute to Ivana following her death, describing her as a "beautiful, amazing" woman and recognizing her deep bond with their children.
Ivanka also shared emotional tributes to her mother on social media, including a heartfelt Instagram post on the one-year anniversary of her death.
"Today marks one year since my mom passed. Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day, " the former First Daughter wrote. "Miss you more than you know mama."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.