EXCLUSIVE: Sick Israel Embassy Shooter's Manifesto Revealed After Two Staff Gunned Down at Jewish Museum in Washington D.C.

RadarOnline.com has seen the document claimed to be written by Elias Rodriquez, a 30-year-old man from Chicago , who was arrested by cops on Wednesday night after opening fire at a group of four people exiting an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, leaving a man and woman dead .

The gunman suspected of killing an Israeli couple outside a Jewish museum in Washington D.C. carried out the murders out of revenge for attacks on Gaza , according to his alleged manifesto.

They were both Israeli embassy employees, and, according to the Israeli ambassador, Yechiel Leiter, they were a young couple who were about to become engaged.

The two victims of the shooting have been named as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

After killing the pair, he walked inside, where event security detained him and the suspect yelled: "Free, free Palestine ," following his arrest, according to police.

Metropolitan police chief Pamela Smith said the shooter had been pacing outside the museum, which is steps away from the FBI's field office, before carrying out the brutal murder.

And he took aim at "Western and Arab" governments who "who let this happen," adding they "will never deserve the Palestinians' forgiveness".

Rodriquez highlights=ed the "mounting death tolls Israeli had obliterated," which have sparked numbers so high, authorities are now unable to continue "counting the dead".

He wrote the warped words in the document: "Halintar is a word that means something like thunder and lightning. In wake of an act people look for a text to fix its meaning, so here's an attempt."

In his alleged manifesto, signed by Rodriquez and time-stamped before he was officially named by police, he bids to explain why he was set to carry out the murders.

Rodriquez goes onto say "nonviolent" protests against the Israeli strikes have "not amounted to much" and he claimed the "Israelis themselves boast about their own shock at the free hand the Americans have given them to exterminate the Palestinians."

He then namechecks Aaron Bushnell, the ex-U.S. airman who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington in February last year in an act of protest against the Gaza strikes, saying he intends to ensure his actions – and "others who have sacrificed themselves in the hopes of stopping the massacre" – were "not made in vain".

Ending his alleged manifesto, Rodriquez attempts to defend "armed demonstration" by saying: "I am glad that today at least there are many Americans for which the action will be highly legible, and, in some funny way, the only sane thing to do."

He signs off the document with a message to his loved ones, writing: "I love you mom, dad, baby sis, and the rest of my familia, including you, O*****."