EXCLUSIVE: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Score Court Wins as Divorce Battle Draws to a Close
Aug. 4 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Ioan Gruffudd has won another court battle against his ex-wife Alice Evans after a Los Angeles judge renewed a domestic violence restraining order against the actress for a further five years, extending the protections until March 4, 2031, following a lengthy hearing.
But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Evans has also scored a significant financial victory as the ruling effectively rendered the bitter split battle between the pair over.
Maintenance Ruling Favors Alice Evans
The judge in the case has ruled Gruffudd has to increase maintenance payments to his ex-wife.
Despite Judge Michael Convey saying Evans had harassed and abused Gruffudd and his new wife, Bianca Wallace, he found mainly in favor of Evans in terms of the payments.
After Gruffudd claimed to have overpaid Evans by $400,000, the judge ruled he had only overpaid by $27,000.
Gruffudd will now pay 10 percent of his gross income to Evans, the equivalent of $1,862 a month.
The judge also ruled $168,000 in a Coutts savings account was Evans' personal cash.
Restraining Order Extended to 2031
As Radar readers know, the Hornblower actor, 52, and Evans, 57, have been embroiled in a bitter legal dispute since separating in 2021.
The restraining order, which we can reveal has been renewed, was first granted in August 2022 in favor of Gruffudd and his now-wife Bianca Wallace – and the court has now ruled it should remain in force on the same terms until 2031.
The renewal formed part of wider proceedings over the former couple's finances and property division after a seven-day hearing in Los Angeles.
In his tentative statement of decision seen by Radar, Judge Michael Convey wrote: "After seven-day hearing, this Court granted the Request to Renew Restraining Order, on March 4, 2026. The Renewed DVRO is in full force and effect until March 4, 2031, on the same terms and conditions as the August 2, 2022 DVRO."
The judge also ordered the renewed restraining order be attached to the final judgment in the wider case, writing: "This Court orders that counsel... attach and incorporate by reference... the 12-page Order to Renew Domestic Violence Restraining Order, filed on March 4, 2026."
Judge Denies Spousal Support Cut
The decision is the latest development in Gruffudd and Evans' high-profile split. Court documents state Gruffudd filed for divorce in March 2021, while the marriage was formally dissolved in September 2023.
The papers also note child custody arrangements were dealt with separately.
Gruffudd had asked the court to terminate spousal support altogether, arguing Evans' conduct had harmed both his career and finances.
The judge acknowledged those submissions but ruled California law did not permit support to be ended in the circumstances of the case.
Judge Convey said: "While Ioan states a persuasive case against Alice receiving any spousal support, this Court cannot, under the law, terminate her right to receive it at this time."
He added the relevant statutes "do not allow termination for domestic violence on less than misdemeanor" and said Evans "has not yet been given fair warning or notice that her right to receive spousal support may be terminated."
The tentative statement of decision will become the court's final statement unless either party files objections within the period set out by California court rules.
Timeline of the Bitter Split
Gruffudd and Evans separated in January 2021 after 13 years of marriage, leading to a protracted public fallout involving a finalized divorce, extended restraining orders, and ongoing financial and custody disputes regarding their two daughters.
Evans announced the separation on social media in January 2021 after Gruffudd stated he no longer loved her, followed by Gruffudd filing for divorce in March 2021.
Tension escalated publicly when Gruffudd revealed his relationship with Wallace later that year, whom he subsequently married in April 2025 and welcomed a child with in late 2025.
The formal divorce was finalized in 2023, though ancillary battles over custody, support, and private records have persisted.
In August 2022, Gruffudd secured a three-year domestic violence restraining order against Evans after alleging a pattern of harassment and online threats.
The courts have cited a continued campaign targeting Gruffudd and Wallace, while a judge urged the former couple to find functional ways to co-parent.
Evans has vocalized severe financial difficulties and destitution through court filings and public posts, contrasting her limited residual income with Gruffudd's ongoing career and remarriage.