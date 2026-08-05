EXCLUSIVE: Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Score Court Wins as Divorce Battle Draws to a Close

The judge in the case has ruled Gruffudd has to increase maintenance payments to his ex-wife.

Despite Judge Michael Convey saying Evans had harassed and abused Gruffudd and his new wife, Bianca Wallace, he found mainly in favor of Evans in terms of the payments.

After Gruffudd claimed to have overpaid Evans by $400,000, the judge ruled he had only overpaid by $27,000.

Gruffudd will now pay 10 percent of his gross income to Evans, the equivalent of $1,862 a month.

The judge also ruled $168,000 in a Coutts savings account was Evans' personal cash.