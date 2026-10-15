Inside Kelly Clarkson's Wildest Shopping Sagas — From $198,000 Ring Dispute With Jane Austen's Estate to Explosive Feud Over $15,000 Singing Bird

Kelly Clarkson’s latest shopping dispute with Brooklyn novelty store Art of Play has revived memories of another unusual purchase involving the singer: the 2012 auction of a gold-and-turquoise ring once owned by Jane Austen. RadarOnline.com can reveal what happened.

Clarkson’s current disagreement with Art of Play began after she visited the Brooklyn shop and later claimed on X that an employee treated her as though she could not afford an item she wanted.

She compared the experience to Julia Roberts’ character in the 1990 film Pretty Woman and accused the employee of losing a “huge sale.”

At the center of the dispute is Molly, a mechanical singing-and-dancing bird automaton. Clarkson said she was told the bird cost $15,000, while Art of Play maintains that Molly is a one-of-a-kind store fixture that was not for sale. The shop later said a nearly identical bird owned by its creator, Seattle artist Bliss Kolb, could be purchased for $15,000.