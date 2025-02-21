Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Hollywood Recluse Christopher Walken's VERY Tech-Free Life – And How He Doesn't Even Own a WATCH

Christopher Walken is such a technophone he refuses to wear a timepiece.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Don't expect a text or email from Christopher Walken any time soon – or ever.

The Severance star lives a technology-free life, doesn't own a cell phone or computer, and watches his TV shows on DVDs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Walken, who shot to fame in the 1978 film The Deer Hunter, says he's content without modern gadgets or social media.

"I don't have technology. I do not have email or Twitter. I only have a satellite dish on my house," said the 81-year-old Oscar winner. "So I've seen Severance on DVDs they're good enough to send me."

The actor added without distractions, his creative thinking remains unbothered.

"I've never had a watch either," he revealed. "But if I need to know the time, I simply ask someone. Likewise, once in a while when I need to use a phone, I just ask if I can borrow one."

His frustration with technology caused him to leave stage acting after he noticed audiences were distracted by their phones during the performance.

"Phones rang in the theater, people answered them," he recalled. "If not that, they're taking a video of your performance. That's when I thought, 'It's over. I can't do it anymore.'"

Oscar-winner Walken has never owned a watch, phone or a computer – and he's just fine with that.

Good thing Ben Stiller, 59, the Severance director, has a "no phone" policy on set.

"No phones anywhere near the eyeshot of the actors at all," said the Zoolander star. "My least favorite thing is to see a [cameraman] guy hunched down while an actor is acting their brains out, and he's scrolling. It drives me crazy."

