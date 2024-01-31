Ilhan Omar Slams House Republican for Calling Rep. Cori Bush 'Loud' and Her Husband a 'Thug'
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tore into House Republican Troy Nehls for advising Democratic House Rep. Cori Bush to "tone down" her "radical" remarks while sounding off about the federal investigation she is facing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The loud black woman trope is racist and tired," Democratic House Rep. Omar wrote in part on Wednesday. "The Congressman should apologize and all members of Congress should condemn him."
The Department of Justice is currently looking into whether Bush misspent taxpayer money on personal security, with $60,000 of that going to her husband.
"I retained my husband as part of my security team to provide security services because he has had extensive experience in this area," Bush said in her defense. "These frivolous complaints have resulted in a number of investigations, some of which are ongoing."
Bush (D-MO), who was historically elected as Missouri's first black congresswoman in 2020, denied wrongdoing outside the Capitol but has come under fire from other members of Congress including Nehls (R-TX).
"She doesn't even support the police. But the idea to pay her thug money to try to help protect her this and that, for what?" Nehls told CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona. "Maybe if she wouldn't be so loud all the time, maybe she wouldn't be getting threats."
Bush previously spoke out about the messages she received, revealing white supremacist threats on her life had only intensified since she assumed the role, many of which included racist language and one that warned she would be "murdered" if she kept running her mouth.
When asked if Bush deserves to be dealing with such remarks, Nehls replied: "No, what I'm saying is, is that when you're out there talking the way she does ... She's pretty radical. And maybe she should tone it down a little bit."
Omar called out the House Republican in her post on X, formerly Twitter, and pushed for a change. "No one in our government deserves to be threatened regardless how loud they advocate for their positions and blaming the victim of harassment and threats can't be condoned."
Omar, meanwhile, is facing backlash of her own following a speech on Monday that her critics claim prioritized Somali interests over American interests.
Last night, Bush also spoke out against Nehls and claimed the language he used further perpetuates racism.
"@RepTroyNehls just called my husband, a Black man and army veteran, a thug. And I'm the loud Black woman who needs to be silent in order to be safe from violence, or else? This is the kind of rhetoric that endangers Black lives. He must apologize."
He replied with a statement posted via X this morning: "You should apologize to every law enforcement officer across the nation. I'm waiting."