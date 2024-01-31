Ilhan Omar Slams House Republican for Calling Rep. Cori Bush 'Loud' and Her Husband a 'Thug'

"The loud black woman trope is racist and tired," Democratic House Rep. Omar wrote in part on Wednesday. "The Congressman should apologize and all members of Congress should condemn him."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tore into House Republican Troy Nehls for advising Democratic House Rep. Cori Bush to "tone down" her "radical" remarks while sounding off about the federal investigation she is facing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The loud black woman trope is racist and tired," Omar wrote in part on Wednesday. "The Congressman should apologize and all members of Congress should condemn him."

Bush (D-MO), who was historically elected as Missouri's first black congresswoman in 2020, denied wrongdoing outside the Capitol but has come under fire from other members of Congress including Nehls (R-TX).

"I retained my husband as part of my security team to provide security services because he has had extensive experience in this area," Bush said in her defense. "These frivolous complaints have resulted in a number of investigations, some of which are ongoing."

The Department of Justice is currently looking into whether Bush misspent taxpayer money on personal security, with $60,000 of that going to her husband.

"She doesn't even support the police. But the idea to pay her thug money to try to help protect her this and that, for what?" Nehls told CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona. "Maybe if she wouldn't be so loud all the time, maybe she wouldn't be getting threats."

Bush previously spoke out about the messages she received, revealing white supremacist threats on her life had only intensified since she assumed the role, many of which included racist language and one that warned she would be "murdered" if she kept running her mouth.

When asked if Bush deserves to be dealing with such remarks, Nehls replied: "No, what I'm saying is, is that when you're out there talking the way she does ... She's pretty radical. And maybe she should tone it down a little bit."