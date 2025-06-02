See Grim Pictures of Rock Icon, 78, Sparking Huge Fears Among Fans by Placing Himself in Coffin on Stage at Shock Gig
Rock icon Iggy Pop shocked fans by secretly placing himself in a coffin during a live show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran musician was inside a huge black casket wheeled out in front of the crowds at London's Alexandra Palace as the show wrapped.
A Grim Exit
And audience members at the concert were then left gobsmacked seeing the 78-year-old topless star pop out, before he was then wheeled off to a host of cheers.
The Michigan-born singer, a former member of punk band The Stooges, posted the dramatic clip to his page on X with the caption: "London was a hoot! How you exit is equally important to how you enter."
One fan was quick to comment: "Only Iggy … may he long reign."
A second posted: "Fantastic! You are Master!"
A third gushed: "Always that smile…mischievous charmer."
One then put: "F--kin love you, Iggy!!"
The wild man of rock, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2010, played the venue on May 28.
He kicked off the gig with Stooges track TV Eye and rattled through 20 tracks.
Iggy previously revealed the way he relaxes off-stage — and it has nothing to do with a coffin.
Last year, he opened up about the two things that gave him pleasure during his rock prime — baths and rubber ducks.
He said: "I like baths, sometimes with a rubber duck and bubbles – yeah definitely bubbles."
The punk icon made the revelation at a listening party at Cannes Film Festival adding: "Sometimes I get really upset if it’s getting late in the day and I think to myself that I haven't done anything I really like.
"And music is what gives me pleasure, you know, well music and the sea.
"That's my default setting, so I’m always putting my pleasure first – I can get really desperate to seek pleasure – and when that happens usually it means someone takes me to the beach.
"Chill for me is about 95 percent of life, I'm chill all the time."
Iggy went on to confirm the two main elements he now needs to make him feel euphoric – love and privacy – adding: "If I get both of those in one day, then it's WOW."
Grammys Feud
In 2020, Iggy received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys for his impressive career, which spans decades.
However, he previously revealed how he was reluctant to accept the honour at first and said he "hated" the Recording Academy as they tried to make contact with him.
He said: "The Grammys kept wanting to talk to me on the phone.
"I kept telling my manager, 'I don't want to talk to them. I hate those people. They want me to be an exhibit in their museum or something.''"
He continued: "Then when I finally spoke to the lady from the Grammys a couple of months later, she said: "We're giving you the Lifetime Achievement. Without you, there's no Lil Nas X and there's no Billie Eilish."
'"According to her, 'You're a direct link to the artists that are at the top of our awards list this year.' So that's what one person had to say, and I'll take that for what it's worth."