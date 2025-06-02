See Grim Pictures of Rock Icon, 78, Sparking Huge Fears Among Fans by Placing Himself in Coffin on Stage at Shock Gig

And audience members at the concert were then left gobsmacked seeing the 78-year-old topless star pop out, before he was then wheeled off to a host of cheers.

The Michigan-born singer, a former member of punk band The Stooges, posted the dramatic clip to his page on X with the caption: "London was a hoot! How you exit is equally important to how you enter."

One fan was quick to comment: "Only Iggy … may he long reign."

A second posted: "Fantastic! You are Master!"

A third gushed: "Always that smile…mischievous charmer."

One then put: "F--kin love you, Iggy!!"