The source pointed out that McKellen was by no means Stewart's only showbiz friend, as celebrity tributes have poured in since his death on Oct. 28 at age 86, following a short battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

"William Shatner, Hugh Jackman, Ricky Gervais, Minnie Driver and so many more have been reaching out and sharing their memories of Patrick, but it's hard to imagine any of them will take this as hard as Ian will," the source shared. "Nobody in Hollywood knew Patrick the way Ian did – they were like brothers."

Adding to the worries, sources said workaholic Ian continues to push himself harder than ever.