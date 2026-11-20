EXCLUSIVE: Ian McKellen Sparks Fears After Close Friend Patrick Stewart's Death
Nov. 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Lord Of The Rings star Ian McKellen is devastated over the death of his closest friend, Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart – and pals of the hardworking Brit are hoping the 87-year-old can survive the loss amid his overwhelming grief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source confided: "Ian's absolutely heartbroken. Patrick wasn't just someone he'd worked with. He was one of his dearest friends. Ian even officiated Patrick's wedding [to widow Sunny Ozell]. That's how close they were."
McKellen's Heartbreak Sparks Growing Concerns
The source pointed out that McKellen was by no means Stewart's only showbiz friend, as celebrity tributes have poured in since his death on Oct. 28 at age 86, following a short battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.
"William Shatner, Hugh Jackman, Ricky Gervais, Minnie Driver and so many more have been reaching out and sharing their memories of Patrick, but it's hard to imagine any of them will take this as hard as Ian will," the source shared. "Nobody in Hollywood knew Patrick the way Ian did – they were like brothers."
Adding to the worries, sources said workaholic Ian continues to push himself harder than ever.
McKellen's Past Fall Fuels Fresh Fears
Just two years ago, Ian tumbled off a London stage during a performance, and the source added: "After everything he went through with that awful fall, he's a lot more vulnerable.
"Everyone's rallying around and making sure he has company and knows he can call whenever he needs someone."