"I was paid on that show what I had made on a series like eight years before or something," said Holland. "They never gave me a raise. They usually do, just as a courtesy. I loved a lot about that show, but they were not full of courtesies."

The stage and screen star, whose real-life longtime partner is Ratched's Sarah Paulson, recalled that producers were "astonished" when she chose not to renew her contract in 2009.

"I said, 'I don't want to be under contract anymore,' and they said, 'We can't pay you any more money,'" Holland shared. "First of all, I said, 'You could actually pay me the cost of this building, but don't bother, because I don't want to continue on under contract.'"