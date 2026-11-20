EXCLUSIVE: Holland Taylor Reveals Pay Dispute With 'Two and a Half Men'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Holland Taylor is bashing CBS, claiming she never received a raise on the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men, while costar Jon Cryer's salary "quadrupled" – despite her earning four Emmy nominations for portraying his and Charlie Sheen's sarcastic on-screen mom Evelyn Harper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an episode of the podcast Alchemy with Anthony Mason, the 83-year-old actor shared, "They never paid me very well on that show," which aired on the Tiffany Network from 2003 to 2015.
Holland Blasts Show's Lack of Respect
"I was paid on that show what I had made on a series like eight years before or something," said Holland. "They never gave me a raise. They usually do, just as a courtesy. I loved a lot about that show, but they were not full of courtesies."
The stage and screen star, whose real-life longtime partner is Ratched's Sarah Paulson, recalled that producers were "astonished" when she chose not to renew her contract in 2009.
"I said, 'I don't want to be under contract anymore,' and they said, 'We can't pay you any more money,'" Holland shared. "First of all, I said, 'You could actually pay me the cost of this building, but don't bother, because I don't want to continue on under contract.'"
Holland Claims CBS Refused Pay Raise
She said she told the network execs, "I will visit the show occasionally if you want," and continued making occasional guest appearances through its run.
Holland claimed CBS "didn't want to" fork over more dough because "they were just trying to protect themselves against giving me a raise of any significance," despite allegedly quadrupling Cryer's salary when his contract was up for renewal.
Meanwhile, Cryer has bellyached about making significantly less than loose cannon costar Sheen, who was ultimately fired in March 2011 following substance-abuse struggles, erratic behavior and disparaging public comments about show creator Chuck Lorre.
Sheen's Massive Salary Dwarfed Cryer's Pay
Sheen, 61, was replaced by Ashton Kutcher, who played a new character in the last four of the sitcom's 12 seasons.
In the 2025 documentary aka Charlie Sheen, Cryer, 61, carped that he earned a "third" of the struggling headliner's salary, which was reportedly as high as $1.9million per episode at the show's height.