Hunter Biden Fighting Ex From Calling Trump Aide To Testify About The Contents Of His Infamous Laptop In Child Support War
Hunter Biden’s ex Lunden Roberts has demanded she is allowed to call an expert with knowledge of the disgraced first son’s infamous laptop in their bitter child support war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lunden accused Hunter of attempting to block testimony from an ex-Trump aide named Garrett Ziegler.
At a recent hearing, Hunter’s attorney, Brent Langdon, revealed Lunden's plan to call Garrett as an expert.
Ziegler worked as an aide in the Trump white house. He claims to be an expert on the contents of Hunter’s infamous laptop that reportedly contains some of the first son’s financial records.
Hunter’s lawyer said the man was not a qualified expert. He argued, "My concern is that I am handing the discovery over to Ziegler, who I do not believe is an expert qualified in this case and therefore would not be entitled to obtain the records," Langdon said.
Hunter demanded Garrett not be allowed as an expert. He claimed Garrett was at “war” with him and accused the ex-Trump aide of defaming him over his parenting skills.
In addition, he pleaded for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the man from speaking about his alleged financial records.
The judge denied the request for the restraining order, telling Hunter’s lawyer, An expert who you don't like and may or may not be qualified as an expert, which will be determined later, talking about tax returns that might otherwise be publicly available and transactions that might otherwise be publicly available, I can't put a gag order on the whole world.
He ruled the matter of Garrett as a witness would be handled at the next hearing in May. Hunter was ordered to appear in person.
In new court filings, Lunden objected to Hunter’s request and demanded Garrett be allowed to testify as an expert. She submitted a declaration from Garrett who said, “My expertise is related to the lifestyle, person, and financial transactions related to Mr. Biden.”
He claimed to have “spent years studying Hunter Biden, including his spending habits, employment, property ownership, and the locations in which he has stored assets.”
Back in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter to establish paternity and for support for their daughter Navy Roberts. The two reached a deal in March 2020. Last year, Hunter went back to court pleading for his monthly child support payments to be decreased.
Recently, Lunden demanded Hunter be thrown in jail for refusing to hand over information in the case. A judge will rule on that motion next week.