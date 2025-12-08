EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Risks Destroying New Romance With Sutton Foster Over Plans to Spend Christmas With Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

The Wolverine hunk, 57, has been joined at the hip with Broadway costar Foster, 50, since dropping Furness like a hot potato in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Furness, 69, has described the split as a "traumatic betrayal" that "cut deep."

But as RadarOnline.com readers know, the former spouses are now on far better terms and they've even been breaking bread together in New York, where they're both based full-time.

Now, insiders revealed they're set to spend the holidays in their native Australia along with their two kids, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20. But there will be no room at the table for his current ladylove, who'll be staying behind in the Big Apple.

"Hugh swears he's still madly in love with Foster, but he's also got his kids to think about and the fact is this divorce has been very tough for them," said the insider.