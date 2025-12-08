EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman Risks Destroying New Romance With Sutton Foster Over Plans to Spend Christmas With Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness
Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Hugh Jackman is risking his red-hot romance with Sutton Foster by flying back to Australia and spending the Christmas holidays with his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, RadarOnline.com can reveal
"Hugh is adamant this is no reflection on how he feels about Sutton, but people close to her say she's crushed," said an insider.
Jackman Chooses Family Over Foster
The Wolverine hunk, 57, has been joined at the hip with Broadway costar Foster, 50, since dropping Furness like a hot potato in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
Furness, 69, has described the split as a "traumatic betrayal" that "cut deep."
But as RadarOnline.com readers know, the former spouses are now on far better terms and they've even been breaking bread together in New York, where they're both based full-time.
Now, insiders revealed they're set to spend the holidays in their native Australia along with their two kids, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20. But there will be no room at the table for his current ladylove, who'll be staying behind in the Big Apple.
"Hugh swears he's still madly in love with Foster, but he's also got his kids to think about and the fact is this divorce has been very tough for them," said the insider.
Trouble Is Brewing
"Now that he and Deb are finally on good terms again, Hugh wants to give the kids a taste of normalcy. They have so many holiday traditions and as hard as it will be for Sutton to miss out, Hugh feels it will be the best thing for his kids."
Jackman and Foster – who is finalizing her own divorce and is mom to a 7-year-old adopted daughter – made their red-carpet debut recently in New York while promoting his upcoming flick, Song Sung Blue.
But behind their smiles, trouble's brewing for the golden couple, according to a source.
Sutton Putting On A Brave Face
The source added: "Sutton is putting on a brave face, but she can't help wondering if being around Deb over the holidays will reignite old feelings in Hugh.
"He insists that's not the case, but the optics are complicated. Spending Christmas with his ex-wife while asking his new girlfriend to sit it out is a tough pill to swallow.
"It's hard to imagine it won't wind up causing serious tension."