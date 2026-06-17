EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Spurned Ex-Wife Deborra Lee-Furness is Spoiling for Showdown With His Younger New Flame Sutton Foster
June 17 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Wolverine star Hugh Jackman's still bitter ex is angling for a showdown with his much younger squeeze, Sutton Foster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Deborra-Lee Furness, 70, decided to clear the air with Foster, 51, after watching the lovebirds waltz around the Big Apple, packing on the PDA, according to insiders.
Deb Feels Humiliated By Romance
A source said: "New York was always Deb's territory. That's a huge part of why this whole situation still cuts so deeply for her.
"Deb wasn't just Hugh's wife. She was heavily involved in his Broadway world and hugely respected both socially and professionally as well as very well loved within the New York arts scene.
"Watching Hugh and Sutton openly flaunting their romance and mingling with the same people they socialized with as a couple is incredibly painful and humiliating for Deb.
"It might be easier to take if Hugh and Sutton weren't constantly all over each other."
Rumors have swirled the exes' decades-long union imploded in 2023 after Hugh got inappropriately close to Foster, his costar in Broadway's The Music Man.
Deb filed for divorce in May 2025 – four months after the Greatest Showman actor, 57, went public with Foster, who also starred on TV's Bunheads and Younger. Deb issued a statement at the time:
Furness' Lowest Point
"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she said.
"It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that [God/ the universe, whatever you relate to or your dance partner] is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."
Although their split was finalized in June 2025, ill will continues to persist and insiders said Furness hit her lowest point when Jackman escorted Foster to the recent Met Gala.
The Song Sung Blue star and Furness attended the A-list fashion bash several times during their 27-year marriage and considered it their "special date night," sources said.
Met Gala Reopened Old Wounds
"As recently as 2023 Deb and Hugh walking up those stairs – so of course it burns to see Hugh there with Sutton on his arm," a source said.
Added an insider: "Seeing Hugh and Sutton together at the Met Gala surrounded by so many of their old friends was very painful for Deb.
"From her perspective, Sutton has effectively muscled her way into the life she spent decades building.
"It's created enormous resentment to the point where Deb wants to meet with Sutton and make her see how disrespectful this has all been."