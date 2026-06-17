EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Spurned Ex-Wife Deborra Lee-Furness is Spoiling for Showdown With His Younger New Flame Sutton Foster

A source said: "New York was always Deb's territory. That's a huge part of why this whole situation still cuts so deeply for her.

"Deb wasn't just Hugh's wife. She was heavily involved in his Broadway world and hugely respected both socially and professionally as well as very well loved within the New York arts scene.

"Watching Hugh and Sutton openly flaunting their romance and mingling with the same people they socialized with as a couple is incredibly painful and humiliating for Deb.

"It might be easier to take if Hugh and Sutton weren't constantly all over each other."

Rumors have swirled the exes' decades-long union imploded in 2023 after Hugh got inappropriately close to Foster, his costar in Broadway's The Music Man.

Deb filed for divorce in May 2025 – four months after the Greatest Showman actor, 57, went public with Foster, who also starred on TV's Bunheads and Younger. Deb issued a statement at the time: