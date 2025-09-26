EXCLUSIVE: Meet Hollywood's Latest Nepo Baby… Who's Determined Not to Be Known as a Nepo Baby — Despite Just Launching Music Career

Scout LaRue Willis has inherited one of Hollywood's most famous surnames, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the 34-year-old is adamant she will succeed in her own right – and not as just another "nepo baby."

The daughter of Bruce Willis, 70, and Demi Moore, 62, has just released her latest single Blame Me drawing comparisons to Carly Simon and Lana Del Rey for its rich, melancholic vocals.

Although her parents' legacies loom large, Scout has rejected the notion her career is the product of privilege, telling friends she wants to be judged only on her work.