EXCLUSIVE: Meet Hollywood's Latest Nepo Baby… Who's Determined Not to Be Known as a Nepo Baby — Despite Just Launching Music Career
Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Scout LaRue Willis has inherited one of Hollywood's most famous surnames, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the 34-year-old is adamant she will succeed in her own right – and not as just another "nepo baby."
The daughter of Bruce Willis, 70, and Demi Moore, 62, has just released her latest single Blame Me drawing comparisons to Carly Simon and Lana Del Rey for its rich, melancholic vocals.
Although her parents' legacies loom large, Scout has rejected the notion her career is the product of privilege, telling friends she wants to be judged only on her work.
Breaking Free From The 'Nepo Baby' Label
A music insider said: "Scout is absolutely genuine. She's spent years hustling, performing at small venues, writing her own material, and slowly earning respect. In Los Angeles, people admire her precisely because she hasn't relied on her parents' names.
"She likes to describe herself as the anti-nepo baby – determined to make it on her own terms."
Scout's first brush with the industry came as a child, when she appeared in The Scarlet Letter (1995) alongside Moore, and in Breakfast of Champions (1999) with her father. But acting never felt like the right fit.
Scout LaRue Willis Doesn't Want To Have A Career Like Sabrina Carpenter
After graduating from college, she experimented with fashion, luxury retail, and interior design before returning to music – a passion instilled by her father.
"My dad was the one who was always showing me music… he was the one in high school showing me Daft Punk. My dad loves music. He truly always was showing me new music," she said recently.
Her debut album arrived in 2022, followed by the singles Over and Over and Take Me last year. Signing with powerhouse agency WME this spring has further raised her profile.
Our insider said: "She isn't chasing the path of an Olivia Rodrigo or a Sabrina Carpenter. Scout is crafting something more gradual and genuine, and that's exactly why critics are giving her real attention."
Complicated Family Dynamics
Family dynamics have complicated the situation. Moore publicly praised Scout last year, writing she was "so proud" of her daughter. But the two have had turbulent moments.
In 2012, Moore's struggles with addiction led Scout and her sister Tallulah, now 31, to cut off contact with their mother for three years.
Another source claimed: "If Demi had her choice, she and Scout would be running a fashion or beauty brand side by side. But Scout went in a different direction with music. Their relationship hasn't always been smooth, but Demi is truly delighted to see her daughter succeed on her own path."
Honoring Bruce Willis Through Her Music
Willis' illness has cast a different shadow. Diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022, the actor has retired from public life. Friends say Scout sees music as a way of honoring him.
An insider said: "It's no shock that Scout chose this direction. Music was always part of their upbringing – Bruce was constantly playing and singing at home. For all the girls, it's something that runs in their veins."
Scout's sisters are supportive. Rumer, 37, who once starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, has released music of her own but is now focused on motherhood.
Our source claimed: "Rumer is content to let Scout take the lead for now. The sisters are fully supportive of one another, and their parents taught them to prize creativity above celebrity. Scout is showing she can succeed independently – and she has no plans to stop."