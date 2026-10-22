EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Biggest Stars Reveal Their Secret Friendships

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

"It turned into a longtime friendship," said Robert Redford of Paul Newman, who fought for him to play his bank robber buddy in 1969. "Nothing has sustained like our connection. It went [from] movie friendship into personal friendship. It cut very deep. He changed my life."

'Some Like It Hot'

Tony Curtis once said that if it weren't for costar Jack Lemmon, making this 1959 classic about musicians who go on the lam as women would have been a real drag. "Neither Jack nor I liked sitting in a makeup chair too long. So we'd lie back in those chairs and reach across and hold each other's hand. We'd just hang on to each other."