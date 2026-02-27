Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Abruptly Shuts Down Press Conference After Reporter Asked About Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell

hillary clinton, jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

Hillary Clinton became upset when asked a question about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein's lover, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hillary Clinton abruptly ended her press availability Thursday after a reporter asked why Ghislaine Maxwell attended her daughter Chelsea's wedding, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former Secretary of State spoke out after her reportedly fiery closed-door House deposition related to s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedded Un-Bliss

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
chelsea clinton wedding
Source: mega

Maxwell was a guest at daughter Chelsea's wedding in 2010

While taking questions after her lengthy deposition, one reporter asked why Maxwell, the imprisoned lover and accomplice of Epstein, was present at Chelsea's 2010 wedding to Marc Mezvinsky.

"Can I ask, why was Ghislaine Maxwell invited to your daughter Chelsea Clinton’s wedding?" the reporter asked. "She’d already been mentioned in a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre before that. Jeffrey Epstein had already been convicted."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: nicksortor/x

Clinton scowled and gave a short reply, explaining, "She came as the plus one, the guest of someone who was invited," and then immediately ended the Q&A session without taking further questions.

Maxwell has said in the past she attended the wedding with her then-boyfriend, tech billionaire Ted Waitt.

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary's Long Day

hillary Clinton
Source: mega

Hillary blasted the line of questioning at her hearing.

The reporter's questions came at the end of a long day for the former first lady, who was summoned to testify about her relationship with Epstein by the House Oversight Committee.

The 78-year-old maintained from the start she couldn't recall meeting or interacting with the s-- offender. In her opening statement at her closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, Hillary blasted the panel for calling her in "based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."

"Let me be as clear as I can," she added. "I do not."

"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities," she continued. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."

Article continues below advertisement

'Partisan Political Theater'

bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

The Clintons have not been accused of wrongdoing in their relationship with Epstein.

Hillary continually has slammed the deposition, which she and husband Bill fought vehemently against, calling it "partisan political theater."

She also took offense to a barrage of questions from Republican lawmakers that had nothing to do with the Epstein investigation.

"I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate – one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet – that was serving as the basis of a member's questions to me," Hillary shared.

The former presidential candidate commented on Chairman James Comer for "raising a series of significant questions that I responded to about the nature of the investigation and the areas that I thought should be explored."

"So I appreciated that, I want to see the truth come out. So that was a reassuring way to end a very long, repetitive deposition," she added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
bill, hillary clinton jeffrey epstein

'I Did Nothing Wrong': Bill Clinton Denies Having Knowledge of Epstein's Vile Crimes — As Ex-Prez Defends Wife Hillary After Chaotic Testimony

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted from her home.

Nancy Guthrie's Terror-Stricken Neighbors Rush to Build Panic Rooms — As Savannah's 'Abducted' 84-Year-Old Mother Remains Missing

Hillary Storms Out

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary stormed out earlier.

The day nearly ended much earlier when the hearing was halted after an unauthorized photo of Hillary was leaked during her deposition. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert sent a snap to right-wing influencer Benny Johnson, who immediately posted it on X.

Hillary could be seen in a blue dress, flanked by two other people, with a frustrated look on her face. Johnson noted in his caption: "This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy," before also revealing, "Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert."

After the leak, Clinton adviser Nick Merrill told reporters the hearing went off the record "while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress are violating House rules."

Boebert could face repercussions for leaking the photo.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.