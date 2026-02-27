Hillary Clinton Abruptly Shuts Down Press Conference After Reporter Asked About Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell
Feb. 27 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton abruptly ended her press availability Thursday after a reporter asked why Ghislaine Maxwell attended her daughter Chelsea's wedding, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Secretary of State spoke out after her reportedly fiery closed-door House deposition related to s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein.
Wedded Un-Bliss
While taking questions after her lengthy deposition, one reporter asked why Maxwell, the imprisoned lover and accomplice of Epstein, was present at Chelsea's 2010 wedding to Marc Mezvinsky.
"Can I ask, why was Ghislaine Maxwell invited to your daughter Chelsea Clinton’s wedding?" the reporter asked. "She’d already been mentioned in a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre before that. Jeffrey Epstein had already been convicted."
Clinton scowled and gave a short reply, explaining, "She came as the plus one, the guest of someone who was invited," and then immediately ended the Q&A session without taking further questions.
Maxwell has said in the past she attended the wedding with her then-boyfriend, tech billionaire Ted Waitt.
Hillary's Long Day
The reporter's questions came at the end of a long day for the former first lady, who was summoned to testify about her relationship with Epstein by the House Oversight Committee.
The 78-year-old maintained from the start she couldn't recall meeting or interacting with the s-- offender. In her opening statement at her closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, Hillary blasted the panel for calling her in "based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."
"Let me be as clear as I can," she added. "I do not."
"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities," she continued. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."
'Partisan Political Theater'
Hillary continually has slammed the deposition, which she and husband Bill fought vehemently against, calling it "partisan political theater."
She also took offense to a barrage of questions from Republican lawmakers that had nothing to do with the Epstein investigation.
"I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate – one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet – that was serving as the basis of a member's questions to me," Hillary shared.
The former presidential candidate commented on Chairman James Comer for "raising a series of significant questions that I responded to about the nature of the investigation and the areas that I thought should be explored."
"So I appreciated that, I want to see the truth come out. So that was a reassuring way to end a very long, repetitive deposition," she added.
Hillary Storms Out
The day nearly ended much earlier when the hearing was halted after an unauthorized photo of Hillary was leaked during her deposition. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert sent a snap to right-wing influencer Benny Johnson, who immediately posted it on X.
Hillary could be seen in a blue dress, flanked by two other people, with a frustrated look on her face. Johnson noted in his caption: "This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy," before also revealing, "Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert."
After the leak, Clinton adviser Nick Merrill told reporters the hearing went off the record "while they figure out where the photo came from and why possibly members of Congress are violating House rules."
Boebert could face repercussions for leaking the photo.