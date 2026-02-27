Hillary Clinton Abruptly Shuts Down Press Conference After Reporter Asked About Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell

The reporter's questions came at the end of a long day for the former first lady, who was summoned to testify about her relationship with Epstein by the House Oversight Committee.

The 78-year-old maintained from the start she couldn't recall meeting or interacting with the s-- offender. In her opening statement at her closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, Hillary blasted the panel for calling her in "based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell."

"Let me be as clear as I can," she added. "I do not."

"As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities," she continued. "I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes, or offices. I have nothing to add to that."