REVEALED: Hilary Duff Scores 7-Figure Settlement in Battle With Female Hygiene Company Over Endorsement Deal Gone South

Hilary Duff has been awarded $1.25 million after filing a lawsuit againt a female hygiene company.

Feb. 27 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Hilary Duff was in court making moves to collect on the money owed to her from Irvine-based Naturalena Brands as part of a settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2021, the former Lizzie McGuire filed a $1 million lawsuit that accused the female hygiene company of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to improperly terminate an endorsement deal.

Her lawsuit sought compensatory and punitive damages claiming there was a breach of a written contract and misappropriation of the right of publicity.

Duff accused the brand of avoiding paying her by using an "unforeseeable circumstances" clause in the contract. The parties settled the case in 2022 but the details of the agreement were not revealed.

In the new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Duff said the company agreed to pay her a seven-figure sum of $1.25 million.

"The Duff parties shall file and record a Partial Satisfaction of Judgment reflecting whatever sums the Naturalena Parties have paid toward the Settlement Amount," the docs read.

The founder also agreed to cover post-judgment interest, Duff's attorney's fees, and costs incurred pertaining to the enforcement of that judgment.

In her lawsuit, Duff had stated they entered discussions in late 2018 about her possibly endorsing Naturalena's Happy Little Campers and Veeda products before reaching a final agreement in Oct. 2019.

"This action is the result of [Naturalena's] refusal to honor their contractual commitments under a celebrity endorsement agreement and associated guarantee relating to Hilary Duff's endorsement of [Naturalena's] natural baby and feminine hygiene products," per the docs.

It was noted that Duff's name, photograph, voice, signature and likeness have "enormous commercial value."

The mom of three has gone on to expand her empire after appearing on the Disney Channel megahit and launching a singing career.

Duff claimed that she held up her side of the bargain by attending photo shoots, news conferences, and other events while also writing blog posts and posting content related to the promotion.

"In fact, various press reports indicate that Naturalena experienced an increase in demand for its products range during the COVID-19 pandemic," the suit stated. "It's nothing more than a bad-faith attempt to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to evade their clear contractual obligations."

Duff explained that Naturalena "apparently believed that their sales would be better than they turned out to be."

