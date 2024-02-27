REVEALED: Hilary Duff Scores 7-Figure Settlement in Battle With Female Hygiene Company Over Endorsement Deal Gone South

Her lawsuit sought compensatory and punitive damages claiming there was a breach of a written contract and misappropriation of the right of publicity.

Duff accused the brand of avoiding paying her by using an "unforeseeable circumstances" clause in the contract. The parties settled the case in 2022 but the details of the agreement were not revealed.

In the new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Duff said the company agreed to pay her a seven-figure sum of $1.25 million.