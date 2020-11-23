Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals She's in Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Pregnant Hilary Duff revealed via Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 21, that she’s been exposed to COVID-19.

The Younger star, 33, uploaded a selfie alongside the caption, “Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML.” This news came about one month after the former Disney darling announced that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child together. The actress uploaded a video to Instagram of her other half rubbing her belly. “We are growing!” she captioned the clip. “Mostly me.” The musician shared the same video to his own social media accounts and told fans that “quarantine was fun” before announcing that the baby is due in 2021. The couple tied the knot in December 2019, a little over a year after they welcomed their daughter, Banks, in October 2018. Duff also shares an 8-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Since telling fans that she was exposed to COVID-19, Duff has been giving her 16 million followers updates via Instagram Stories. After sharing photos of Koma’s day out with their kids on Sunday, November 22, the Lizzie McGuire alum joked that she “threatened” to break quarantine if her “sweet family” left any more “sweet treats” outside her door. “So then they left me [an] apple pie … candle,” she added.

Earlier this year, the songstress got candid with her followers about following COVID-19 protocols while slamming people who partied without masks on the 4th of July, claiming that it seems “like Americans just don’t care about each other.”

“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A–holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that, we were steaming … California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer.”