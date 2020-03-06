All About You! The Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Relationship History First comes love, then comes baby, then comes marriage!

After a tumultuous end to her marriage to retired hockey player Mike Comrie, the father of her child Luca Cruz Comrie, Hilary Duff needed some happiness. This joy arrived with having a baby with Matthew Koma and then getting married to the DJ.

Comrie and Duff are now coparenting like pros, according to Us Weekly, and things have even gotten friendly between the exes. That must have helped things with raising their little man. It must have also helped her open up to the idea of love when Koma entered her life. So how exactly did that happen … and when? Was it always smooth sailing, or did the couple have a rough patch? When did they get engaged, and what is the name of their kiddo?

All these questions and more are revealed as the Duff & Koma relationship timeline is chronicled from their first meeting until now.