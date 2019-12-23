Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hilary Duff Shares First Photo & Video From Intimate Wedding To Matthew Koma ‘For the rest of forever,’ DJ captions shot.

Hilary Duff shared a sweet first look at her intimate wedding to baby daddy Matthew Koma.

On Sunday, December 22, the Younger star, 32, posted a photo of her and her new hubby standing next to a car with the words, “Just married.”

“This,” she wrote in the caption.

“For the rest of forever… 12.21.19” Koma, 32, captioned the same shot on his Instagram.

The actress also shared a video of her trying on her gorgeous Jenny Packham wedding dress for the Vogue cameras.

“Really enjoyed filming this with @voguemagazine 👰🏼 ♥️ so fun to talk about my beautiful dress and how it came to be!” she captioned the clip.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Duff and Koma have been dating on and off since 2017, after the actress finalized her divorce from first husband Mike Comrie. In October 2018, after a brief split, she and Koma welcomed daughter Banks, now 1, and this May, the “Kisses Back” singer popped the question.

“He asked me to be his wife,” Duff captioned an Instagram selfie of her and Koma at the time, showing off her massive diamond engagement ring.

The stars finally tied the knot on Saturday, December 21, in an intimate ceremony held in their Los Angeles home.

“The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told PEOPLE. “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

Insiders previously told Radar that Duff was terrified of walking down the aisle again after her nasty split from her first husband — with whom she shares son Luca, 7 — but as is clear, everything turned out just fine.

“Winter solstice … a day of luv,” the bride’s stylist, Jessica Paster, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a bouquet of roses, one day after the wedding.