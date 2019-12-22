Hilary Duff Marries Baby Daddy Matthew Koma In Intimate L.A. Home Wedding Singer/actress ties the knot again after getting 'burned' by first husband.

Hilary Duff overcame her fears of getting married a second time and walked down the aisle with baby daddy Matthew Koma. PEOPLE confirmed that the singer/actress, 32, and her fiancé, 35, wed on Saturday night at their Los Angeles home. “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told the publication.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard. Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close,” the insider told PEOPLE. The bride’s stylist, Jessica Paster, wrote on Instagram, “Winter solstice … a day of luv.” As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last year, however, Duff dragged her feet on getting married to record producer and singer Koma because she’d been “burned” by her ex-husband, former hockey player Mike Comrie.

Duff and Comrie share son Luca, 7. At the time, a source told Radar that the star who shot to fame young as TV’s Lizzie McGuire was in “no rush” to wed, even though she and Koma welcomed their daughter Banks Violet Bair on Oct. 25, 2018. But this May, Duff and Koma announced their engagement. “He asked me to be his wife,” Duff, 32, captioned an Instagram post, in which she flashed her ring in selfies with him.

Koma wrote on his own social media, “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.” Duff and Koma have had an on-again, off again relationship. The star first dated him in early 2017 but they split up a few months later. But by the fall of 2017, they had reconciled and Duff gave birth to their baby last year. She was thrilled to be a mom for the second time, gushing to fans on Instagram, “This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home…and is absolute magic.”

Duff praised her man on social media on his birthday, telling Koma, “You make everyday the funniest, comfiest adventure! My best friend…I love you beyond.” Earlier this year, the happy couple had a scare when they confronted a home intruder.

The person roamed around their backyard but Duff and Koma scared the intruder off and called 911. Luckily, the prowler didn’t make it inside their house. Sources told Radar the couple then greatly beefed up security. They consulted with a risk assessment team, which recommended installing a battery of cameras around the perimeter of their Beverly Hills property, hiring round-the-clock guards, and constructing an impenetrable “safe room”in their mansion for the baby.

Disney+ will soon be doing a reboot of Lizzie McGuire which Duff starred in from 2001-2004.