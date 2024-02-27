SPOTTED: Hazmat Team Searches Don Trump Jr.'s Home After He Was Sent Threatening Letter With Suspicious White Powder
A hazmat team scoured the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr. after the former president's son received a letter with a suspicious white powder and a note with a death threat inside, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue trucks were spotted outside of the address while the hazmat team wearing white suits, gas masks, and oxygen tanks examined the home that Don Jr. shares with fiancée, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The initial test results on the substance were inconclusive, according to reports, but authorities believe the powder is NOT deadly.
RadarOnline.com has learned the letter was addressed to both Don Jr. and his bride-to-be, as well as Ivana Trump, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Eric's wife Lara and Barron Trump.
"How many lives will be ruined before the psychopath Donald is silenced? Lee Harvey Oswald's grandson must complete his contract," the note obtained by The Daily Caller began.
"Like his father Donald Jr continues to shack up with his California W----. [Gavin] Newsom is laughing his ass off. Jared, Ivana and Barron have been silenced by sorry Bastard Donald. Lara Yunaska has surfaced as Donald's latest W---- while gutless Eric is just a weak b------."
"When can we expect to hear that Donald John Trump has submitted applications for he and his family to become Citizens of the Soviet Union (yep, it sill [sic] exist)," the note continued.
"We know that Mary Trump is a Class Act burden by the actions of Mother F------ (4 + who knows) Donald John Trump. It's time for Mary to hear that Donald and his family have gone up in smoke when the 'Trump' plane dives into the Atlantic Ocean."
Jupiter police said the investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, which is working alongside the U.S. Secret Service.
This marked the second time white powder has been sent to the former president's eldest son.
In 2018, his then-wife, Vanessa, opened an envelope addressed to Don Jr. that contained an unidentified white powder. Police later confirmed it wasn't dangerous.
"It's just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens," Don Jr. told the Daily Caller as his father strives for reelection. "Clearly, if this happened to a prominent Democrat it wouldn't be tolerated and would drive news coverage for weeks."
"It doesn't matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable," he continued. "The last time we had this happen, it was during my father's presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side."
Don Jr. added that it's "sad that we live in a society where politics and the left's hatred of my father would drive people to do such crazy things."