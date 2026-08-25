Secrets Behind Hayden Panettiere's Tumultuous Relationship with Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Revealed by His Sister — 'I Get Why She Was With Him'

The real estate agent, who, along with his brother Zach, was residing in the same Airbnb where the Heroes star suffered an apparent overdose, has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence against Panettiere.

But now his sister Ashley has revealed just why the pair stayed together, despite the rocky nature of their romance.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: "If I can say one thing about Brian, it's that he is the most charismatic person and he draws you in. I get why Hayden was with him.

"Brian is just the type of person who can make you laugh no matter what, and he can be fun."