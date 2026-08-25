Secrets Behind Hayden Panettiere's Tumultuous Relationship with Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Revealed by His Sister — 'I Get Why She Was With Him'
Aug. 25 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
The sister of Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has given insight into the pair’s tumultuous relationship after the late actress’ mom blamed him for her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brian's behavior during their relationship has come under intense scrutiny following her death on August 16.
Ashley Hickerson Defends Under-Fire Brother
The real estate agent, who, along with his brother Zach, was residing in the same Airbnb where the Heroes star suffered an apparent overdose, has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence against Panettiere.
But now his sister Ashley has revealed just why the pair stayed together, despite the rocky nature of their romance.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: "If I can say one thing about Brian, it's that he is the most charismatic person and he draws you in. I get why Hayden was with him.
"Brian is just the type of person who can make you laugh no matter what, and he can be fun."
Ashley Hickerson Blames Brother's Decline On 'Drugs'
Ashley, who shares the same dad, David, as Brian, insists her brother's arrests for domestic abuse are not a reflection of how he grew up.
She explained: "We all have our demons. Brian was not raised that way. It wasn’t until he got into drugs that he went south."
Brian was arrested in November 2010 (when he was 21 years old) and charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery by mob, alongside his father and brother.
Ashley commented on the incident: "Some people caused a riot with them in 2010. That's what my dad told me." She noted her brother acknowledges his issues.
Hayden Panettiere Death a 'Massive Tragedy'
"He did seek treatment, and he was getting help," she claimed. "He did own up to his s---."
She shared that despite Panettiere's rocky relationship with her brother, the Hickerson family – particularly her dad – is grieving her death.
"My family is really feeling this loss as well," Ashley said, calling the Nashville alum's death a "massive tragedy."
Panettiere's estranged mom, Lesley Vogel, pointed the finger at Brian following her daughter's tragic passing,
"Although my daughter and I were estranged, it was not for lack of care or love," Vogel told Entertainment Tonight. "It was due to the involvement of a toxic individual who I believe led to her death."
While Vogel did not specify the "toxic individual" in her recent statement, she previously threw shade at Panettiere's longtime partner, who was at the movie star's side at the time of her death.
She told NBC News her daughter "lost her way."
"This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death, and that was Brian Hickerson," she added at the time.
In her latest statement to ET, Vogel added, "Hayden was a beautiful and talented young woman who unfortunately became involved with the wrong person, and although her family tried to extricate him from her life, we were unable to be successful."