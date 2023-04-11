Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Hayden Panettiere
Exclusive

Hayden Panettiere’s Friends Worried For Actress After Reconciliation With Ex Brian Hickerson: Sources

hayden brianpp
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 11 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hayden Panettieres close friends are extremely concerned the actress is headed into dangerous territory after reconciling with her ex-Brian Hickerson — who has been jailed multiple times over alleged abuse against the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, during a recent chat with the New York Times, Panettiere revealed she’s back with her on-again, off-again ex.

Article continues below advertisement
hayden brian
Source: MEGA

Sources close to the situation revealed, “Some people would rather she cut Brian off entirely. But she won’t do that to him, especially since he’s trying to stay on track like she is.”

During the interview, the Scream VI star sat in her L.A. home with Hickerson puttering around the pad. Panettiere’s ex pleaded no contest in 2021 to two felony counts of injuring the Nashville star and served jail time.

Article continues below advertisement
hayden panettiere spotted brian hickerson forgive move on
Source: MEGA

In a previous incident, Hickerson allegedly punched Panettiere in the face on Valentine’s Day.

Panettiere was not afraid to call Hickerson “babe” in front of the interviewer. Once pressed about Hickerson’s presence, the actress admitted they reconnected as friends but “there are feelings there.”

Article continues below advertisement

The actress claimed that Hickerson doesn’t get a free pass. “He knows he deserved what happened to him,” she said of his jail time, adding that their renewed relationship is “contingent on him continuing on this road to recovery.”

In 2021, Panettiere distanced herself from Hickerson after his arrest.

MORE ON:
Hayden Panettiere
hayden boyfriend
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

She said, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

hayden panettiere spotted brian hickerson forgive move on
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

A year later, Panettiere came clean about her private addiction to opioids that nearly ended her career. She admitted things got so bad she sent her daughter to live with her ex Vlad Klitschko in Ukraine.

Panettiere said she entered rehab for long-term treatment and has been sober ever since.

The drama comes as Panettiere lost her brother Jansen who was only 28.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.